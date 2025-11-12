Meet Sunita Ahuja: Actor Govinda’s Wife Who Called Him ‘Not A Good Husband’ Days Before His Hospitalisation
Bollywood actor Govinda has been admitted to the CritiCare hospital in suburban Juhu after he fainted at home around midnight. The actor is currently under observation and is in a conscious state.
Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, said, “The doctors are expected to review his condition around 12 noon, after which further decisions will be taken. Govinda’s medical tests are still ongoing.” The incident comes just days after his wife Sunita Ahuja made headlines for calling him “not a good husband,” sparking renewed interest in the couple’s relationship. Let’s meet Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja.
Who is Sunita Ahuja?
Sunita Ahuja is an Indian personality married to Bollywood actor Govinda. She is known for her explosive statements and frank nature. She is the sister-in-law of Govinda’s uncle, Anand Singh.
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Secret Marriage
Sunita Ahuja was married on March 11, 1987, but kept her marriage secret for several years. She got married to Govinda and hid it for his blossoming film career.
Govind and Sunita Ahuja Children
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja, who followed in her father’s footsteps and made her Bollywood debut with the film Second Hand Husband in 2015, and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is reportedly preparing to enter the film industry soon.
Sunita Ahuja Net Worth
According to various media reports, Sunita Ahuja’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 25 and Rs 30 crore, which reportedly comes from brand endorsements and joint investments she shares with her husband, Govinda.
Govind and Sunita Ahuja Divorce Truth
Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja’s marriage have faced their share of ups and downs over the years, with recent reports sparking speculation about trouble in their marriage. According to rumours, a couple, who have been together for over three decades, were making plans for divorce. Govinda’s legal team initially confirmed that Sunita had filed a petition several months prior due to a “misunderstanding”, but insisted the issues had since been resolved.
Sunita Ahuja 'Not A Good Husband' Statement
During an interview, Sunita Ahuja shared that Govinda is a very good son and brother, but he is not a good husband. She also claimed that he made her keep the marriage a secret for a long time, and it was only after the birth of their daughter, Narmada, that his marital status was revealed.
Is Govinda Admitted to Hospital?
Govinda got admitted to the hospital after fainting at home around midnight. The 61-year-old actor is currently undergoing a series of medical tests at CritiCare Hospital.