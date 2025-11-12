Meet Sunita Ahuja: Actor Govinda’s Wife Who Called Him ‘Not A Good Husband’ Days Before His Hospitalisation

Bollywood actor Govinda has been admitted to the CritiCare hospital in suburban Juhu after he fainted at home around midnight. The actor is currently under observation and is in a conscious state.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, said, “The doctors are expected to review his condition around 12 noon, after which further decisions will be taken. Govinda’s medical tests are still ongoing.” The incident comes just days after his wife Sunita Ahuja made headlines for calling him “not a good husband,” sparking renewed interest in the couple’s relationship. Let’s meet Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja.