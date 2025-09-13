Meet the Beautiful Wives of Pakistani Cricketers as India Takes on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
The focus is not only on the cricket field when India plays Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. A lot of Pakistani cricketing celebrities are well married and their wives are making headlines due to their beauty and charm. We shall have a glimpse of these beautiful ladies who are standing tall next to their superstar husbands.
Ansha Afridi – Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Proud Wife
Their marriage is a cricketing heritage as Ansha is the daughter of the legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi. They are a power couple in the social life and in the cricket field as they are always observed together in events and matches.
Samiya Khan – Hassan Ali’s Love Across Borders
He is married and his wife is Samiya Khan of Indian origin. The two fell in love in Dubai and constructed a transnational love affair that won the heart. The grace and beauty of Samiya is a perfect match to the intense bowling of Hassan on the field, which makes them one of the most discussed couples in the world of cricket.
Muzna Masood Malik – Haris Rauf’s Childhood Sweetheart
Haris has had Muzna as his childhood friend and life partner. Their friendship that has blossomed into marriage is a result of years of friendship. She is on his side when Haris is bowling at high speed and creating ripples in the cricketing scene and that is why the story of the two is an inspirational story.
Sania Ashfaq – Imad Wasim’s British Beauty
He married a British Pakistani Sania Ashfaq, a beauty, who united cultures and backgrounds. Sania takes the grace and smartness to the limelight and juggles between media shows and helping Imad in his cricketing life.
Sana Javed – Shoaib Malik’s Elegant Partner
He has married Pakistani actress Sana Javed who has a graceful presence in drama and film. The combination of elegance and style has endowed Sana with a following, as she is not only popular as the wife of Shoaib, but also a fashion icon in Pakistan.