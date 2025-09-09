Meet the Captains of Asia Cup 2025 Teams and Their Leadership Styles

With the Asia Cup 2025 coming near, the captains are on the spotlight and they are leading their teams in a high-stakes contest on the continent. No two leaders come with exactly the same combination of talent, tact and temperament, which makes their performance on the field as well as the atmosphere of their teams. These captains will be the key in determining the fortunes of their teams in the most anticipated regional tournament in cricket with experienced campaigners up to the rising stars.