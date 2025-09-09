Meet the Captains of Asia Cup 2025 Teams and Their Leadership Styles
With the Asia Cup 2025 coming near, the captains are on the spotlight and they are leading their teams in a high-stakes contest on the continent. No two leaders come with exactly the same combination of talent, tact and temperament, which makes their performance on the field as well as the atmosphere of their teams. These captains will be the key in determining the fortunes of their teams in the most anticipated regional tournament in cricket with experienced campaigners up to the rising stars.
Suryakumar Yadav (India)
Suryakumar Yadav is a vibrant middle-order player and the head of India because of his aggressive play of strokes and regular performances. He would like to take a ninth consecutive record Asia Cup trophy with his well-balanced team of experience and youth.
Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)
Salman Ali Agha, a budding all-rounder is the head of Pakistan through his leadership traits and the will to get hold of the Asia Cup again. The event is his first major outing as captain after his successful outing in the UAE Tri-Series 2025.
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
Rashid Khan, a leading leg-spinner in the world is an inspirational leader and a skilled player to the Afghanistan team. Rashid hopes to contribute a lot at the tournament because of his capability to win matches by himself.
Litton Das (Bangladesh)
The seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das heads Bangladesh with his composure and his capacity to deliver that vital innings. He has been a captain of Bangladesh both in T20Is and ODIs before and his leadership would be instrumental during the Asia Cup.
Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)
Charith Asalanka is a young talented and multi-skilled batter who drives the middle order with his potential talent and energy in Sri Lanka. He has always played in the limited-overs formats, and he will seek to make his team win the Asia Cup.
Yasim Murtaza (Hong Kong)
Yasim Murtaza is a versatile veteran that has a firm background since he can provide experience and stability to the Hong Kong team. As the captain, he will aim at encouraging his team and creating a mark in the tournament.
Muhammad Waseem (UAE)
Muhammad Waseem is a stylish opener and a leader of UAE campaign with his flair and match winning skills. Being not very experienced in Asia Cup, Waseem will make all the endeavors to achieve great influence and lead his team to victory.
Jatinder Singh (Oman)
Jatinder Singh is a dependable batsman and the mainstay of the batting unit of Oman, and he who nurtures young talent in the unit. It is also his first time as a captain of Oman in the main Asia Cup and he would be eager to make an impressive impact.