Meet The Cast Of ‘Toxic’: The Stars Bringing Goa’s 1980s Underworld To Life
In the merciless drug trafficking world of Goa during the 1980s, Geetu Mohandas’s Toxic showcases Yash as the main character along with a very strong cast. This sophisticated historical drama brings together excellent action scenes and intricate, fairy-tale-like relationships among the characters.
Yash as Raya
The central figure and an unapologetic, larger-than-life gangster who rules with a Thompson machine gun and a cigar. His character is described as a "pernicious" force of nature returning to reclaim his territory.
Nayanthara as Ganga
Portrayed as a calm and fearless authority figure, she appears in a sleek black dress holding a shotgun outside a lavish casino. She is touted as Raya's sister and commands respect through quiet control and undeniable power.
Kiara Advani as Nadia
A character inspired by the theatrical world of Cirque du Soleil, blending intense physical grace with raw, emotional vulnerability. She represents a "fairy tale" element of the film, appearing in a dramatic circus-themed setting.
Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth
A gothic, vintage queen who embodies quiet menace and sophistication while standing amidst a graveyard. She is a powerhouse presence who uses her beauty and poise as a weapon in this dark drug cartel world.
Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa
Introduced as an intelligent and sharp-eyed character who navigates the chaotic 1960s party scene with absolute self-assurance. She is described as a "processing" actor whose performance lies in what remains unsaid.
Tara Sutaria as Rebecca
A fierce and enigmatic figure with a retro bob, she wields power and guns as if they were her birthright. She is a survivor who balances a "delicate" appearance with a dangerous instinct for self-preservation.