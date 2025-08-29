LIVE TV
Meet The Highest-Paid Actresses Of South Indian Cinema: Top One studied To Become Doctor, Chose Acting To Became A Superstar, She Earns In Crores – Check Full List

Various actresses from the South Indian film industry are predominating in regional cinema and impetuously heading toward creating a mark in Bollywood. Their soaring popularity, acting finesse, and pan-Indian appeal with these actresses are perhaps among the highest-paid stars in the country. The line between Bollywood and South Indian cinema has become hazy, as the top actresses in the South are already commanding fees that could give a tough fight to their counterparts in Bollywood.

This is a list of actresses sought after and the highest-paid southern stars that have either made a transition to Bollywood or made a massive impact in Bollywood, showcasing their influence and fan-following across the country. Let’s look at the Top 10 Salaries of these Top South Indian Actresses Will Give Bollywood Stars a Run for Their Money

Sai Pallavi
1/10

Sai Pallavi

A celebrated actress known for her natural beauty and impactful, performance-oriented roles in South Indian cinema, she holds a medical degree but chose to follow her passion for acting.

Rashmika Mandanna
2/10

Rashmika Mandanna

Often referred to as the "National Crush," she has successfully transitioned into Bollywood with blockbusters like Animal and her earnings have seen a significant increase.

Nayanthara
3/10

Nayanthara

The "Lady Superstar" of South Indian cinema, she made a grand Bollywood debut with Jawan and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the entire Indian film industry.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
4/10

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Known for her versatility and strong performances, she has gained pan-India recognition with projects like The Family Man 2 and the upcoming Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Anushka Shetty
5/10

Anushka Shetty

A superstar who achieved massive pan-India fame with the Baahubali franchise, she is one of the top-paid actresses in South Indian cinema.

Pooja Hegde
6/10

Pooja Hegde

With a significant presence in both South Indian and Hindi cinema, she is a popular choice for lead roles in big-budget films across industries.

Tamannaah Bhatia
7/10

Tamannaah Bhatia

A versatile actress with a long and successful career, she has worked in numerous films in the South and Bollywood, making her a well-known face across the country.

Trisha Krishnan
8/10

Trisha Krishnan

A veteran actress who enjoyed a major resurgence with her role in Ponniyin Selvan, she has also appeared in a Bollywood film and reportedly commands a high fee for her projects.

Shruti Haasan
9/10

Shruti Haasan

The multi-talented daughter of Kamal Haasan, she has successfully balanced her acting career in South India and Bollywood with her passion for music.

Kajal Aggarwal
10/10

Kajal Aggarwal

A veteran in South Indian cinema, she is a consistent top earner who also made a notable appearance in the Bollywood hit Singham.

