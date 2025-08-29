Meet The Highest-Paid Actresses Of South Indian Cinema: Top One studied To Become Doctor, Chose Acting To Became A Superstar, She Earns In Crores – Check Full List
Various actresses from the South Indian film industry are predominating in regional cinema and impetuously heading toward creating a mark in Bollywood. Their soaring popularity, acting finesse, and pan-Indian appeal with these actresses are perhaps among the highest-paid stars in the country. The line between Bollywood and South Indian cinema has become hazy, as the top actresses in the South are already commanding fees that could give a tough fight to their counterparts in Bollywood.
This is a list of actresses sought after and the highest-paid southern stars that have either made a transition to Bollywood or made a massive impact in Bollywood, showcasing their influence and fan-following across the country. Let’s look at the Top 10 Salaries of these Top South Indian Actresses Will Give Bollywood Stars a Run for Their Money
Sai Pallavi
A celebrated actress known for her natural beauty and impactful, performance-oriented roles in South Indian cinema, she holds a medical degree but chose to follow her passion for acting.
Rashmika Mandanna
Often referred to as the "National Crush," she has successfully transitioned into Bollywood with blockbusters like Animal and her earnings have seen a significant increase.
Nayanthara
The "Lady Superstar" of South Indian cinema, she made a grand Bollywood debut with Jawan and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the entire Indian film industry.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Known for her versatility and strong performances, she has gained pan-India recognition with projects like The Family Man 2 and the upcoming Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Anushka Shetty
A superstar who achieved massive pan-India fame with the Baahubali franchise, she is one of the top-paid actresses in South Indian cinema.
Pooja Hegde
With a significant presence in both South Indian and Hindi cinema, she is a popular choice for lead roles in big-budget films across industries.
Tamannaah Bhatia
A versatile actress with a long and successful career, she has worked in numerous films in the South and Bollywood, making her a well-known face across the country.
Trisha Krishnan
A veteran actress who enjoyed a major resurgence with her role in Ponniyin Selvan, she has also appeared in a Bollywood film and reportedly commands a high fee for her projects.
Shruti Haasan
The multi-talented daughter of Kamal Haasan, she has successfully balanced her acting career in South India and Bollywood with her passion for music.
Kajal Aggarwal
A veteran in South Indian cinema, she is a consistent top earner who also made a notable appearance in the Bollywood hit Singham.