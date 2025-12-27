Meet The Indian Celebrities Who Opt For Overseas Vacations To Welcome New Year 2026 | In Photos

New year is close! Several Indian celebrities are reportedly packing their bags to ring in New Year 2026 abroad, opting for privacy, luxury, and scenic escapes.

From Aamir Khan’s low-key international getaways to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s family holidays, stars are choosing overseas destinations to unwind.

Young Bollywood favourites Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are also rumoured to be travelling together, while power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expected to welcome the new year in style.

Have a look at this photo gallery.

(Photo Credits: X)