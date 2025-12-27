Meet The Indian Celebrities Who Opt For Overseas Vacations To Welcome New Year 2026 | In Photos
New year is close! Several Indian celebrities are reportedly packing their bags to ring in New Year 2026 abroad, opting for privacy, luxury, and scenic escapes.
From Aamir Khan’s low-key international getaways to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s family holidays, stars are choosing overseas destinations to unwind.
Young Bollywood favourites Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are also rumoured to be travelling together, while power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expected to welcome the new year in style.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted together in a rare public appearance at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a family vacation ahead of the festive season. Accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, the trio was seen twinning in stylish looks, with photos and videos from the airport quickly going viral on social media.
Aamir Khan steps out with nephew Imran Khan
Bollywood star Aamir Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, nephew Imran Khan and family as they departed for their annual New Year vacation.
Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of New Year getaway
Rumoured couple Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of a New Year getaway, avoiding the paparazzi as they headed straight into the terminal, fuelling fresh buzz around their relationship.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan head out with their kids
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with their kids, were spotted at Mumbai airport as they jet off for a New Year holiday.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone jet off from Mumbai
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted leaving Mumbai for a holiday trip, reportedly heading to New York to celebrate the New Year amid Dhurandhar’s record-breaking success.