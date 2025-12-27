LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Meet The Indian Celebrities Who Opt For Overseas Vacations To Welcome New Year 2026 | In Photos

Meet The Indian Celebrities Who Opt For Overseas Vacations To Welcome New Year 2026 | In Photos

New year is close! Several Indian celebrities are reportedly packing their bags to ring in New Year 2026 abroad, opting for privacy, luxury, and scenic escapes.

From Aamir Khan’s low-key international getaways to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s family holidays, stars are choosing overseas destinations to unwind.

Young Bollywood favourites Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are also rumoured to be travelling together, while power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expected to welcome the new year in style.

Have a look at this photo gallery.

(Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Published: December 27, 2025 18:02:28 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
1/5

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted together in a rare public appearance at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a family vacation ahead of the festive season. Accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, the trio was seen twinning in stylish looks, with photos and videos from the airport quickly going viral on social media.

You Might Be Interested In
Aamir Khan steps out with nephew Imran Khan
2/5

Aamir Khan steps out with nephew Imran Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, nephew Imran Khan and family as they departed for their annual New Year vacation.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of New Year getaway
3/5

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of New Year getaway

Rumoured couple Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of a New Year getaway, avoiding the paparazzi as they headed straight into the terminal, fuelling fresh buzz around their relationship.

You Might Be Interested In
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan head out with their kids
4/5

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan head out with their kids

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with their kids, were spotted at Mumbai airport as they jet off for a New Year holiday.

You Might Be Interested In
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone jet off from Mumbai
5/5

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone jet off from Mumbai

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted leaving Mumbai for a holiday trip, reportedly heading to New York to celebrate the New Year amid Dhurandhar’s record-breaking success.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS