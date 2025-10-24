LIVE TV
  Meet the Stunning Model-Actress Who Starred in Only One Film and Now Resides in a Rs 400 Crore Luxury Apartment.. She is

Meet the Stunning Model-Actress Who Starred in Only One Film and Now Resides in a Rs 400 Crore Luxury Apartment.. She is

A model-actress with just one iconic film to her name, she quit Bollywood early and now resides in a lavish Rs 400 crore apartment.

October 24, 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
Early Life and Modeling
1/5

Early Life and Modeling

Gayatri Joshi, born in Nagpur, started modeling in college and succeeded in stealing the crown of Femina Miss India International 2000 in her first trial.

Breakthrough Film
2/5

Breakthrough Film

The only film of her career was "Swades" (2004), which not only brought her fame but also critical approval through her acting alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Leaving Bollywood
3/5

Leaving Bollywood

Just after the release of "Swades," Gayatri married Vikas Oberoi and made a choice to quit acting and immerse herself in family life.

Luxurious Lifestyle
4/5

Luxurious Lifestyle

Currently, she resides in a Rs 400 crore super deluxe apartment at one of Mumbai’s prime locations, Worli.

Enduring Legacy
5/5

Enduring Legacy

Gayatri, though, had a short-lived career, but would always be considered for her natural acting and elegant presence in Indian cinema.

