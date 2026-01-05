LIVE TV
BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump
  • Meme Watch: Social Media Reacts To Maduro’s Capture With US And Trump Humor, Pics Inside

The meme world lit up like a Christmas tree when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was arrested, and the meme war was mainly between the US and President Donald Trump, and it was funny all the way through. Spreading from political caricatures to pop culture references, the posts that went viral immediately attracted and they showed how the memes, images, and instant online commentary are becoming the primary means through which global events are processed.

Published By: Published: January 5, 2026 14:22:09 IST
Bhojpuri Take On Trump-Maduro
1/5
(Image Credit: @DoctorAjayita via X)

Bhojpuri Take On Trump-Maduro

'Bhojpuri songs have no chill...'

Spider Man 1 Meme
2/5
(Image credit: @hayasaka_aryan via X)

Spider Man 1 Meme

Nicolas Maduro on January 3rd at 3 AM

Wake Up Meme
3/5
(Image Credit: @CatShoshanna via X)

Wake Up Meme

'Wake Up Meme'

Nike Drip
4/5
(Image Credit: @VanguardEconomy via X)

Nike Drip

'Just Do It'

AI Getting Out Of Hands
5/5
(Image Credit: @HumansNoContext via X)

AI Getting Out Of Hands

AI video of Capturing Maduro led by Trump.

