Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Launched: Price, Features, Where To Buy & Men’s Limited Edition Options
Meta Platforms, led by Mark Zuckerberg, unveiled the Meta Ray-Ban Display on September 17- its first smart glasses with a built-in screen and what CTO Andrew Bosworth calls the company’s “first serious product” in the category. The glasses feature a 600×600-pixel right-lens display with a 20-degree field of view, brightness up to 5,000 nits, and a 12-megapixel camera capable of 1080p video. A neural wristband detects hand gestures for controls like pinching, swiping, and mid-air writing (coming later this year). Battery life is six hours per charge with a case offering 30 additional hours, while the wristband lasts 18 hours. Supporting apps at launch include Messenger, WhatsApp, and Spotify, with Instagram Reels arriving in a future update. Available in black or sand, two sizes, and limited prescription builds, the glasses are sold via Ray-Ban, LensCrafters, Best Buy, and select Verizon stores. Meta aims to sell over 100,000 units by the end of next year.
All photos by Meta
Here’s everything you need to know about the Meta Ray-Ban Display, from specs and features to battery life and pricing:
Built-In Screen Debut
Meta Ray-Ban Display introduces a 600 x 600-pixel right-lens screen with a 20-degree field of view and 5,000-nit brightness.
Gesture Driven Control
A Meta Neural Band detects pinches, swipes, and twists, making hand gestures the primary way to operate the glasses.
Six Hour Battery Core
The smart glasses last six hours per charge, while the case adds about 30 hours, giving four full recharges.
Real Time Caption
Live captioning displays spoken words and translations instantly, mirroring closed captions on a TV.
Camera and Video Specs
A 12-megapixel camera records 1080p video, matching earlier Ray-Ban models but with shorter battery life.
App Integration at Launch
Supports Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Spotify at launch, with Instagram Reels viewing coming later.
Two Sizes Two Colors
Frames ship in black or sand with two size options and some built-to-order prescription support.
Retail Availability
Sold through Ray-Ban, LensCrafters, Best Buy, and select Verizon stores beginning September 17.