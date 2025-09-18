Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Launched: Price, Features, Where To Buy & Men’s Limited Edition Options

Meta Platforms, led by Mark Zuckerberg, unveiled the Meta Ray-Ban Display on September 17- its first smart glasses with a built-in screen and what CTO Andrew Bosworth calls the company’s “first serious product” in the category. The glasses feature a 600×600-pixel right-lens display with a 20-degree field of view, brightness up to 5,000 nits, and a 12-megapixel camera capable of 1080p video. A neural wristband detects hand gestures for controls like pinching, swiping, and mid-air writing (coming later this year). Battery life is six hours per charge with a case offering 30 additional hours, while the wristband lasts 18 hours. Supporting apps at launch include Messenger, WhatsApp, and Spotify, with Instagram Reels arriving in a future update. Available in black or sand, two sizes, and limited prescription builds, the glasses are sold via Ray-Ban, LensCrafters, Best Buy, and select Verizon stores. Meta aims to sell over 100,000 units by the end of next year.

All photos by Meta

Here’s everything you need to know about the Meta Ray-Ban Display, from specs and features to battery life and pricing: