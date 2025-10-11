LIVE TV
  • Midnight Meals That Are So Good, You’ll Stop Ordering Out

Midnight Meals That Are So Good, You’ll Stop Ordering Out

These Midnight Meal ideas are quick, comforting, and full of flavor—perfect for those late-night hunger pangs. From a cheesy Grilled Roti Quesadilla and spicy Masala Paneer Bhurji Toast to refreshing Curd & Sprout Salad, each dish is easy to make, satisfying, and healthier than ordering takeout. Whether you crave something spicy, crunchy, or wholesome, these recipes will keep your midnight snacking delicious and guilt-free.

October 11, 2025
Masala Paneer Bhurji Toast
1/7

Masala Paneer Bhurji Toast

Spicy scrambled paneer tossed with onions, capsicum, and masala, piled on crisp toast for a hearty, protein-rich midnight fix.

One-Pan Veggie Maggi
2/7

One-Pan Veggie Maggi

Instant noodles upgraded with sautéed onions, tomatoes, carrots, and peas; seasoned with extra masala for a satisfying bowl in minutes.

Boiled Potato Chaat
3/7

Boiled Potato Chaat

Warm boiled potatoes tossed with chaat masala, chili powder, coriander, and lemon for a tangy, comforting late-night treat.

Grilled Cheese Roti Quesadilla
4/7

Grilled Cheese Roti Quesadilla

Cheese, chopped veggies, and chat masala sandwiched between rotis, pan-grilled until golden, gooey, and absolutely addictive at midnight.

Hummus Veggie Wrap
5/7

Hummus Veggie Wrap

Whole wheat roti slathered with hummus, loaded with sliced veggies and a dash of lemon—healthy, filling, and ready instantly.

Curd & Sprout Salad Bowl
6/7

Curd & Sprout Salad Bowl

Chilled yogurt with moong sprouts, cucumber, tomatoes, salt, and jeera powder—refreshing, light, and perfect for guilt-free midnight munchies.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

These recipes are intended for quick home preparation using easily available ingredients. Cooking late at night should be done safely, avoiding heavy oil or open flames if you’re tired. Adjust spice levels and ingredients based on dietary preferences and restrictions.

