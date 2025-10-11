Midnight Meals That Are So Good, You’ll Stop Ordering Out

These Midnight Meal ideas are quick, comforting, and full of flavor—perfect for those late-night hunger pangs. From a cheesy Grilled Roti Quesadilla and spicy Masala Paneer Bhurji Toast to refreshing Curd & Sprout Salad, each dish is easy to make, satisfying, and healthier than ordering takeout. Whether you crave something spicy, crunchy, or wholesome, these recipes will keep your midnight snacking delicious and guilt-free.