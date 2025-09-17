Mind-Blowing ₹20 Crore Watch Collection Of Hardik Pandya- Luxury On Wrist You Have To See To Believe!

Hardik Pandya: From Love Rumors to ₹20 Crore Wrist Royalty

Recently, Hardik Pandya has been making headlines, not just for his rumored girlfriend, Mahika Sharma, but for something even more jaw-dropping: casually rocking a ₹20 crore watch during the Asia Cup 2025. Yes, while most of us panic over a scratch on our phones, Hardik is out here playing cricket with a Richard Mille RM27-04 strapped to his wrist like it’s just another day.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Hardik doesn’t just play big on the field, he wears big off it. From smashing sixes to cruising with crores wrapped around his wrist, the man redefines luxury. His collection includes ultra-rare timepieces like diamond-studded Patek Philippes, the Rolex Daytona Rainbow, and of course, the legendary Richard Mille. Who dives into a pool wearing a jewel-encrusted Rolex? Hardik Pandya does.

This isn’t just a flex, it’s art. Clearly, Hardik doesn’t just own watches. He collects time in style.

Talk about wrist royalty.

