Minecraft Down? Thousands of Players in India and US Facing Login and Server Issues

Minecraft servers appeared to be down on Thursday, leaving thousands of players across India and the US unable to log in or connect to worlds. According to user reports on Downdetector and social media, the popular sandbox game is experiencing widespread login failures, matchmaking glitches, and server-timeout errors.

Although the cause has not been confirmed yet, the sudden spike in outage reports has sparked frustration among players, with many asking if Minecraft is facing a global server disruption.