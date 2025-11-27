Minecraft Down? Thousands of Players in India and US Facing Login and Server Issues
Minecraft servers appeared to be down on Thursday, leaving thousands of players across India and the US unable to log in or connect to worlds. According to user reports on Downdetector and social media, the popular sandbox game is experiencing widespread login failures, matchmaking glitches, and server-timeout errors.
Although the cause has not been confirmed yet, the sudden spike in outage reports has sparked frustration among players, with many asking if Minecraft is facing a global server disruption.
Is Minecraft Down in India?
Most Minecraft users said the game servers are not responding on November 2, Thursday. The complaints suggested that the issues are widespread and not limited to one location.
Minecraft Down Detector Shows How Many Users Are Facing Issues
According to outage tracker Downdetector.com, nearly 2000 users flagged problems with accessing Minecraft. Around 61 percent reported server connectivity troubles, 36 percent faced login failures, while the remaining 3 percent encountered in-game performance issues.
How Long Will Minecraft be Down?
Minecraft has not shared an official explanation for the disruption yet. Tracking sites in India and the US are suggesting that the situation may improve soon. Users have been advised to retry connections at intervals and avoid unnecessary login attempts.
Minecraft Down Twitter
Many irritated players immediately took to X to share their login issues. One user joked that with Minecraft offline, they had no idea how to spend their day off. Others said they might need to step away from screens altogether.
Cloudflare, ChatGPT, Canva Down
Before the Minecraft outage, platforms like Cloudflare, ChatGPT, and Canva had also experienced significant disruptions recently, frustrating thousands of users across both India and the US.
Disclaimer
The information above is based on user reports and publicly available outage data. The platforms mentioned have not all issued official statements confirming the cause of the disruptions. Users are advised to check the respective service status pages for real-time updates.