LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Minimal Skincare Routine That Actually Works

Minimal Skincare Routine That Actually Works

If your skincare shelf is full but your skin still isn’t improving, the problem might be too many products. A minimal skincare routine focuses on what your skin truly needs—simple steps that deliver real, visible results.

Published By: Published: January 14, 2026 16:36:56 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Gentle Cleanser (Morning & Night)
1/5
Minimal Skincare Routine That Actually Works

Gentle Cleanser (Morning & Night)

Use a mild, non-stripping cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and impurities. Cleansing twice a day keeps skin clean without damaging the skin barrier.

You Might Be Interested In
Moisturiser Suited to Your Skin Type
2/5

Moisturiser Suited to Your Skin Type

A good moisturiser hydrates, repairs, and protects the skin barrier. Even oily or acne-prone skin needs proper moisture to stay balanced.

Sunscreen (Morning Only)
3/5

Sunscreen (Morning Only)

Daily sunscreen is non-negotiable for healthy skin. It prevents tanning, premature ageing, and acne marks from getting darker.

You Might Be Interested In
One Targeted Treatment (Optional)
4/5

One Targeted Treatment (Optional)

Choose just one active ingredient based on your concern—like niacinamide for oil control or salicylic acid for acne. Avoid layering too many actives.

You Might Be Interested In
Consistency Over Products
5/5

Consistency Over Products

Using fewer products regularly works better than switching routines often. Give your skin time to adjust and show results.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS