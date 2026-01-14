Minimal Skincare Routine That Actually Works
If your skincare shelf is full but your skin still isn’t improving, the problem might be too many products. A minimal skincare routine focuses on what your skin truly needs—simple steps that deliver real, visible results.
Gentle Cleanser (Morning & Night)
Use a mild, non-stripping cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and impurities. Cleansing twice a day keeps skin clean without damaging the skin barrier.
Moisturiser Suited to Your Skin Type
A good moisturiser hydrates, repairs, and protects the skin barrier. Even oily or acne-prone skin needs proper moisture to stay balanced.
Sunscreen (Morning Only)
Daily sunscreen is non-negotiable for healthy skin. It prevents tanning, premature ageing, and acne marks from getting darker.
One Targeted Treatment (Optional)
Choose just one active ingredient based on your concern—like niacinamide for oil control or salicylic acid for acne. Avoid layering too many actives.
Consistency Over Products
Using fewer products regularly works better than switching routines often. Give your skin time to adjust and show results.