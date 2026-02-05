Mirzapur The Movie Release Date: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Set to Unleash ‘Bhaukaal’ on Big Screens- Cast, Story, Poster and More
Mirzapur The Movie is officially heading to the big screen, promising to take the gritty world of crime, power, and vengeance beyond streaming. With Pankaj Tripathi and li Fazal reprising their iconic roles, the film is set to unleash the signature “bhaukaal” that made the series a cultural phenomenon. From Mirzapur release date to cast, story, and budget, here’s everything you need to know about the OTT series, which is debuting on big-screen.
Mirzapur The Movie Release Date
Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment unveiled a new poster for the Mirzapur The Movie, confirming its release date as September 4.
Mirzapur The Movie Poster
Mirzapur The Movie poster features a convoy of SUVs winding along a curving road, with the film’s title and release date boldly displayed. Sharing the Mirzapur Movie poster, the makers wrote, “Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par.”
Mirzapur The Movie Cast
Mirzapur The Movie cast include Pankaj Tripathi: Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal: Guddu Pandit, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi.
Mirzapur The Movie Story
Mirzapur The Movie promises a larger, more violent, and sprawling narrative than the series, moving beyond the border of Mirzapur.