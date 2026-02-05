Mirzapur The Movie Release Date: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Set to Unleash ‘Bhaukaal’ on Big Screens- Cast, Story, Poster and More

Mirzapur The Movie is officially heading to the big screen, promising to take the gritty world of crime, power, and vengeance beyond streaming. With Pankaj Tripathi and li Fazal reprising their iconic roles, the film is set to unleash the signature “bhaukaal” that made the series a cultural phenomenon. From Mirzapur release date to cast, story, and budget, here’s everything you need to know about the OTT series, which is debuting on big-screen.