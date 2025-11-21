LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Fátima Bosch Wins Miss Universe 2025: Viral Finale Moment Breaks The Internet

Fátima Bosch Wins Miss Universe 2025: Viral Finale Moment Breaks The Internet

Miss Universe 2025 just shocked the world with a history-making winner. Mexico’s Fátima Bosch beat two massive global favorites in a nail-biting finale. Her final moment on stage has EVERYONE talking- and replaying it. Social media is exploding over how she took the crown with pure elegance and fire. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly crowned Miss Universe 2025. 

By: Last Updated: November 21, 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Fátima Bosch?
1/6

Who is Fátima Bosch?

Fátima Bosch is the newly crowned Miss Universe 2025, representing Mexico. She comes from Santiago de Teapa, Tabasco, and is the first ever Miss Universe winner from Tabasco.

Fátima Bosch Age & Education
2/6

Fátima Bosch Age & Education

Fátima Bosch is born on 19 May 2000, she is 25 years old, as of 2025. She completed Fashion & Apparel Design studies at Universidad Iberoamericana, Mexico. She also trained in fashion at NABA- Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti, Milan, italy.

Fátima Bosch Pageant Journey
3/6

Fátima Bosch Pageant Journey

Before Miss Universe, she worked as a model, fashion designer, and sustainable-fashion creator. She became a strong global favorite after her powerful statements on confidence and authenticity.

Fátima Bosch Controversy
4/6

Fátima Bosch Controversy

She faced global attention during a clash with Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil, who called her "dumb" on a livestream. She handled it gracefully, becoming a symbol of dignity and self-respect.

Miss Universe 2025 Runner-Ups
5/6

Miss Universe 2025 Runner-Ups

Fátima outperformed Miss Thailand and Miss Venezuela with her calm presence, powerful advocacy and flawless finale answer.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS