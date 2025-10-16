LIVE TV
  Mithra Mandali: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot, Review, OTT Release

Mithra Mandali: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot, Review, OTT Release

Comedy-drama Mithra Mandali has finally hit the theaters, bringing laughter, friendship, and heartfelt emotions to the big screens. Director Vijayender S once again successfully launched a promising comedy movie. Let’s take a look at Mithra Mandali cast, story, plot, review, and more. 

Mithra Mandali Release Date
Mithra Mandali Release Date

Mithra Mandali has hit the theaters on 16th October 2025, which is creating a stir among the audiences.

Mithra Mandali Cast
Mithra Mandali Cast

Mithra Mandali cast includes Niharika NM, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, VTV Ganesh, Narayana, Vennela Kishore, SI Sagar, Satya, and Rag Mayur.

Mithra Mandali Story
Mithra Mandali Story

Mithra Mandali is a love story that shows issues such as caste discrimination. The story revolves around three carefree friends whose lives take a drastic turn when the daughter of a powerful politician falls in love with one of them.

Mithra Mandali Review
Mithra Mandali Review

Mithra Mandali stars by calling itself a ‘Storyless story,” and it truly lives up to that. The film is filled with fun rides and good times.

Mithra Mandali OTT Release
Mithra Mandali OTT Release

Mithra Mandali OTT Release date has not been announced yet by the officials.

