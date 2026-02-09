Mohammad Shami TRENDING Now: Age, Wife, Viral Videos, Personal Life & Latest Update | Cricket News
Mohammad Shami is suddenly everywhere on Google, and fans are asking “what happened now?”. From personal life searches to viral clips flooding social media, Shami is dominating headlines. Here’s a quick breakdown of why Mohammed Shami is trending right now and what everyone wants to know
Mohammed Shami Age
Mohammed Shami was born on 3 September 1990. As of 2026, he is 35 years old.
Mohammed Shami Wife
Mohammed Shami married Hasin Jahan in 2014. The couple has a daughter together. Their relationship has remained in the news due to legal and personal disputes.
Mohammed Shami Trending News
Mohammed Shami recently appeared at a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing in West Bengal related to his official documents. The cricketer clarified that the hearing was routine and not harmful, helping calm concerns among fans.
Mohammed Shami Viral Clips
Several clips of Shami from domestic matches and public events are going viral. Fan interactions and on-field moments are being widely shared online.
Mohammed Shami Ex Girlfriend
Mohammed Shami has not publicly confirmed any ex-girlfriend. In the past, his personal life controversies gained massive media attention.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and social media trends. Details may change as new updates emerge. Readers are advised to follow official statements and verified sources for the latest and most accurate information.