Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winners: 7 Indian Celebrities Who Made History Before Mohanlal
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest honor in the field of cinema, presented annually by the Government of India to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. Named after Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, this award recognizes a lifetime of achievements and dedication to the film industry. Over the years, many legendary stars have been honored. Here are seven remarkable Indian celebrities who received this prestigious recognition.
Mohanlal- The Latest Recipient 2025
In 2025, Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his exceptional contributing to Indian cinema over four decades. Known for his natural acting and versatility, Mohanlal has worked in over 340 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. His memorable performances in films like Kireedam, Vanaprastham, and Drishyam have have made him one of the most respected actors in India.
Rajnikanth- The Superstar of Indian Cinema 2021
The legendary actor Rajinikanth received the award in 2021 for his immense impact on Indian cinema. Known for his charismatic screen presence and unique style, Rajinikanth has a massive fan following worldwide. His films like Sivaji, Enthiran, and Baasha has set benchmarks in the film industry. Apart from acting, his philanthropic work has also made him a beloved figure among millions.
Amitabh Bachchan- The Shahenshah Of Bollywood
In 2019, Amitabh Bachchan, often referred as the Shah of Bollywood, was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. With a career spanning over five decades, Bachchan has delivered numerous iconic performances in films like Sholay, Piku, and Paa. His deep, baritone voice, unmatched acting skills, and contributions to Indian cinema make him one of the greatest actors of all time.
Vinod Khanna- A Versatile Actor 2017
The award was posthumously conferred on Vinod Khanna in 2017. Known for his powerful screen presence, Vinod Khanna was one of the Bollywood's most successful actors during the 1970s and 80s. His performances in films like Amar Akbari Anthony and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar are still remembered fondly. He was also involved in politics, serving as the Member of Parliament.
K. Vishwanath- The Master Storyteller 2016
The celebrated filmmaker K. Vishwanath received the award in 2016 for his immense contribution to Telugu cinema and Indian filmmaking. Known for movies that blended art, culture, and storytelling, his films like Sankarabharanam and Sagara Sangamam are considered masterpieces. His work significantly elevated Indian classical music and dance through cinema.
Manoj Kumar- The Patriotic Filmmaker 2015
In 2015, Manoj Kumar was recognized for his patriotic films and impactful acting. Often referred to as Bharat Kumar, he starred in and directed movies that inspired nationalism, such as Purab Aur Paschim and Upkaar. His legacy as an actor-director continues to influence modern cinema.
Gulzar- The Lyricist and Poet 2013
Renowned poet, lyricist, and filmmaker Gulzar received the award in 2013. His soulful lyrics such as those in Tujhse Nazar Nahi Zindagi and Jai Ho have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Gulzar's contributions as a storyteller and a writer have made him one of the most respected figures in the industry.