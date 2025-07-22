Mohit Suri’s Blockbuster Streak: Music, Thrills And Box Office Magic

Saiyaara (2025)

Mohit Suri's latest romantic drama, Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been a sensational box office success. Despite new leads, it crossed the ₹100 crore nett mark in India by its first Monday (₹105.75 crore nett) within just four days, after an historic ₹83 crore opening weekend for a love story. Hailed for its strong performances, emotional narrative, and chart-topping music, Saiyaara has rapidly become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. This exceptional performance marks it as Mohit Suri's second biggest hit, poised to soon surpass Ek Villain.