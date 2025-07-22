Mohit Suri’s Blockbuster Streak: Music, Thrills And Box Office Magic
Mohit Suri’s directorial career is marked by diverse blockbusters and impactful dramas. His musical romantic drama, Aashiqui 2 (2013), was a massive hit, grossing over ₹109 crore worldwide and solidifying its iconic status. He followed this with Ek Villain (2014), a dark action-thriller, which became his first ₹100 crore nett film, earning ₹170 crore worldwide. While Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015) saw modest success (₹58 crore worldwide), Half Girlfriend (2017), a novel adaptation, achieved a decent ₹86-90 crore. His latest, Saiyaara (2025), has been a sensational success, swiftly crossing ₹100 crore net in just four days, cementing Suri’s continued ability to deliver high-grossing, emotionally resonant cinema.
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
This musical romantic drama tells the passionate but tragic love story of Rahul Jaykar, a fading singer, and Aarohi Keshav Shirke, a bar singer he mentors to stardom. Rahul's alcoholism threatens their relationship as Aarohi's career soars. The film's soulful music became a national sensation. It was a phenomenal success, grossing around ₹109.38 crore worldwide against a ₹15 crore budget. Aashiqui 2 solidified its blockbuster status and remains one of Mohit Suri's most iconic films, effectively rebooting the Aashiqui franchise and cementing Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor as stars due to their impactful performances and the film's resonant storyline.
Ek Villain (2014)
A dark romantic action-thriller, Ek Villain follows Guru, a reformed gangster whose happy life with Aisha is shattered when she's murdered by a serial killer, Rakesh Mahadkar. Guru embarks on a brutal revenge quest, simultaneously exploring the disturbed mind of the antagonist. The film was noted for its surprising twists and Riteish Deshmukh's chilling performance. It was a significant commercial triumph for Mohit Suri, becoming his first film to cross the ₹100 crore nett mark in India (₹105.76 crore nett) and grossing approximately ₹170 crore worldwide against a ₹39 crore budget, solidifying its 'super hit' status.
Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015)
This melancholic romantic drama explores Vasudha's complex love triangle. A devoted wife whose abusive husband, Hari, disappeared, she finds love with hotelier Aarav Ruparel. Their budding romance is complicated by Hari's unexpected return, forcing Vasudha into agonizing choices about her past and future. The film delves into themes of sacrifice and societal pressures. Made on a budget of ₹35-40 crore, it had a more modest box office performance, grossing approximately ₹58 crore worldwide and ₹34.43 crore net in India. While not a blockbuster, it was considered a moderate commercial success, appealing to an audience seeking a more niche and emotionally reflective narrative.
Half Girlfriend (2017)
Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, Half Girlfriend is a romantic drama about Madhav Jha, a rural Bihari boy, and Riya Somani, an urban Delhi girl. Madhav's deep love for Riya is met with her reluctance, leading to an unconventional "half girlfriend" relationship. Their journey explores class, language barriers, and finding love amid complexities. Despite mixed critical reception, the film achieved a decent box office, largely due to the novel's popularity and its lead actors. It grossed approximately ₹86-90 crore worldwide against a ₹58 crore budget, with ₹72-77 crore nett domestically, showcasing the commercial viability of popular book adaptations.
Saiyaara (2025)
Mohit Suri's latest romantic drama, Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been a sensational box office success. Despite new leads, it crossed the ₹100 crore nett mark in India by its first Monday (₹105.75 crore nett) within just four days, after an historic ₹83 crore opening weekend for a love story. Hailed for its strong performances, emotional narrative, and chart-topping music, Saiyaara has rapidly become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. This exceptional performance marks it as Mohit Suri's second biggest hit, poised to soon surpass Ek Villain.