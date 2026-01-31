Mommy-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows Like Never Before In Stunning Luxe Velvet Gown Flaunting Baby Bump At Mumbai Event

Sonam Kapoor Glows in Elegant Maternity Look

Sonam Kapoor stepped out with poise and confidence proving that maternity fashion can be powerful and stylish. Her appearance reflected comfort elegance and self assurance showing how pregnancy style can be both modern and graceful. She carried her look with ease making it instantly inspiring for expecting mothers.