Monsoon Magic: Best Places To Visit In South India During The Rainy Season

The southern palate of India is considered as God’s place, and in monsoon, southern India almost looks like heaven on earth. Monsoon in South India transforms the landscape into the greenest green possible, making it an ideal time to explore nature at its finest. This season brings out the hidden charm of hill stations, rainforests, valleys, and plantations. Destinations like Munnar, Coorg, and Wayanad offer misty hills, gushing waterfalls, and serene greenery. Chikmagalur and Kodaikanal are perfect for peaceful retreats, while Agumbe is a dream for wildlife and rain lovers. For those seeking scenic train rides and tribal culture, Araku Valley is a monsoon gem. These seven spots offer a refreshing escape from city life, making them ideal for nature enthusiasts, trekkers, and couples.