Monsoon Magic: Best Places To Visit In South India During The Rainy Season
The southern palate of India is considered as God’s place, and in monsoon, southern India almost looks like heaven on earth. Monsoon in South India transforms the landscape into the greenest green possible, making it an ideal time to explore nature at its finest. This season brings out the hidden charm of hill stations, rainforests, valleys, and plantations. Destinations like Munnar, Coorg, and Wayanad offer misty hills, gushing waterfalls, and serene greenery. Chikmagalur and Kodaikanal are perfect for peaceful retreats, while Agumbe is a dream for wildlife and rain lovers. For those seeking scenic train rides and tribal culture, Araku Valley is a monsoon gem. These seven spots offer a refreshing escape from city life, making them ideal for nature enthusiasts, trekkers, and couples.
Munnar, Kerala
Munnar transforms into a green paradise during the monsoon, with rolling tea estates, waterfalls, and misty hills offering a serene experience.
Coorg, Karnataka
Also known as the ‘Scotland of India,’ Coorg becomes enchanting with rain-soaked coffee plantations, waterfalls, and cool mist.
Wayanad, Kerala
From hidden waterfalls to rainforest treks, Wayanad is a monsoon gem that offers both adventure and natural beauty.
Chikmagalur, Karnataka
A peaceful hill station perfect for sipping coffee amidst thick clouds and rain, Chikmagalur is a must-visit in monsoon.
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
The “Princess of Hill Stations” gets mystical in the rains with mist-covered forests, beautiful lakes, and romantic weather.
Agumbe, Karnataka
Known as the “Cherrapunji of South India,” Agumbe is a biodiversity hotspot perfect for wildlife lovers and rain chasers.
Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh
Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, Araku Valley offers coffee plantations, tribal culture, and stunning monsoon views.