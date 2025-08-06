6 Monsoon-Friendly Street Foods That Are Totally Safe And Delicious In The Rain
Craving street food during the rainy season? Some options are safe and satisfying! Enjoy hot and freshly made monsoon-friendly treats like pakoras, bhutta (roasted corn), moong dal chilla, pav bhaji, idli, and momos. These dishes, when cooked hygienically and served hot, are both comforting and safe to enjoy during the rain.
Pakoras and Bhajiyas
Freshly made crispy fried fritters, and served hot; nothing beats this for rainy days. Frying at high temperature when making fritters eliminates contamination risk.
Steamed or Roasted Corn on the Cob
Hot or steamed ear of nutritious corn roasted over charcoal; served with lemon juice, and spices; healthy and hygienic monsoon snack.
Steamed Momos
Soft hot steamed dumpling, recommended low-risk monsoon snack; skip fried momos if you want to play it safe.
Idlis and Dosas
Comfort food of fermented rice cakes that can be steamed, or griddled. Primarily because they are easy to digest, but especially safe to consume alongside freshly served hot accompaniments.
Boiled Eggs or Anda Bhurji
Eggs are fully cooked and provide much needed protein and warmth; advised to only eat freshly prepared food when eating in the monsoon and inspected for proper vendor hygiene.
Hot Masala Chai or Coffee
Hot tea or coffee served with spices will kill germs, soothe the soul, and refresh feelings during rains; especially useful with pakoras for a tasty complimentary item.
Disclaimer
Always ensure the food is freshly prepared in hygienic conditions to avoid health issues during the monsoon.