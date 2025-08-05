Top 5 Effective Ways to Stay Hydrated This Monsson Season



You’ve probably heard it a hundred times—“Drink 8 glasses of water every day!” Sounds easy, right? But what if I told you just drinking plain water isn’t always the best way to stay properly hydrated? Drinking water again and again might not be helping your body to stay hydrated. Because the key is how well your body absorbs it. So if you’re still tired of feeling thirsty or tired after drinking lots of water, then you might be missing something important.