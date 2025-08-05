LIVE TV
  • Top 5 Effective Ways to Stay Hydrated This Monsson Season

Top 5 Effective Ways to Stay Hydrated This Monsson Season


You’ve probably heard it a hundred times—“Drink 8 glasses of water every day!” Sounds easy, right? But what if I told you just drinking plain water isn’t always the best way to stay properly hydrated? Drinking water again and again might not be helping your body to stay hydrated. Because the key is how well your body absorbs it. So if you’re still tired of feeling thirsty or tired after drinking lots of water, then you might be missing something important. 

August 5, 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Water In, But Not Always Absorbed

Drinking too much water at once is not the most effective habit for absorption of water. When you do this it can flush right out, and it will only get you busy with bathroom sessions.

Add Electrolytes for Better Hydration

Electrolytes are like water minerals, which include sodium, potassium, and magnesium. And without even realizing it, you lose them through sweat, pee, or even when you breathe. Try drinking coconut water, lemon with salt, or electrolyte powder that can work better and faster.

Eat Your Water

Yes, you heard that right. Start eating your water for the best hydration. Fruits and veggies like cucumber, watermelon, oranges, and strawberries are full of water and have loads of minerals and vitamins.

Salt Isn’t Always the Enemy

Salt is not always your enemy. Try adding a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt in your water or whatever you drink in the morning, as it can help you retain hydration.

Drink More Milk

Yes, milk is a great hydrating drink as it contains high electrolyte content which help in retaining the body fluids. And it is full of protein which helps to hold water in your body.

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical advice. Please consult a healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet or hydration habits.

