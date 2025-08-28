LIVE TV
  Most Beautiful Train Rides In India: 2025 Travel Guide

Most Beautiful Train Rides In India: 2025 Travel Guide

Train journeys are a blend of nature’s beauty and unforgettable experiences. They give travelers a chance to enjoy peace with slow pace. From deserts to mountains, here are the most beautiful train rides in India that will give you a mini adventure in itself.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (West Bengal)
1/7

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (West Bengal)

UNESCO World Heritage "Toy train" offers a nostalgic ride. It passes through tea gardens and misty mountains.

Kalka–Shimla Railway (Himachal Pradesh)
2/7

Kalka–Shimla Railway (Himachal Pradesh)

It is a journey of 100+ tunnels and over 800 bridges. Gorgeous views of snow-capped peaks and pine valleys are visible the whole ride.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway (Tamil Nadu)
3/7

Nilgiri Mountain Railway (Tamil Nadu)

It is the steepest track in Asia, running on a unique rack-and-pinion system. It offers views of deep valleys and beautiful waterfalls.

Konkan Railway (Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka)
4/7

Konkan Railway (Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka)

It runs along the breathtaking Arabian Sea coastline. It includes 90+ tunnels and 2,000+ bridges.

Kashmir Valley Railway (Baramulla to Banihal)
5/7

Kashmir Valley Railway (Baramulla to Banihal)

It is one of India's most beautiful train journeys through Kashmir. It gives views of snow-laden mountains and crystal-clear rivers.

Mandovi Express (Mumbai to Goa)
6/7

Mandovi Express (Mumbai to Goa)

Mandovi Express (Mumbai to Goa)It is known as the "Konkan Queen" for its scenic beauty. It passes through backwaters and paddy fields.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

