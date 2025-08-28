Most Beautiful Train Rides In India: 2025 Travel Guide
Train journeys are a blend of nature’s beauty and unforgettable experiences. They give travelers a chance to enjoy peace with slow pace. From deserts to mountains, here are the most beautiful train rides in India that will give you a mini adventure in itself.
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (West Bengal)
UNESCO World Heritage "Toy train" offers a nostalgic ride. It passes through tea gardens and misty mountains.
Kalka–Shimla Railway (Himachal Pradesh)
It is a journey of 100+ tunnels and over 800 bridges. Gorgeous views of snow-capped peaks and pine valleys are visible the whole ride.
Nilgiri Mountain Railway (Tamil Nadu)
It is the steepest track in Asia, running on a unique rack-and-pinion system. It offers views of deep valleys and beautiful waterfalls.
Konkan Railway (Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka)
It runs along the breathtaking Arabian Sea coastline. It includes 90+ tunnels and 2,000+ bridges.
Kashmir Valley Railway (Baramulla to Banihal)
It is one of India's most beautiful train journeys through Kashmir. It gives views of snow-laden mountains and crystal-clear rivers.
Mandovi Express (Mumbai to Goa)
It is known as the "Konkan Queen" for its scenic beauty. It passes through backwaters and paddy fields.
