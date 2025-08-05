  • Home>
Top 7 Stunningly Colorful Lizards in the World

 From the vibrant Panther Chameleon of Madagascar to the dazzling Rainbow Agama of Africa, the world is home to some incredibly colorful lizards. These striking reptiles display vivid hues like blue, green, orange, and red, often used for communication, camouflage, or courtship. This list explores seven of the most visually stunning lizards that showcase nature’s wildest palette.

By: Last Updated: August 5, 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
1/7

Panther Chameleon

Like the native species of Madagascar, it changes colors with emotions, temperature, or environment. It shows bursts of clear colors like green, red, and blue.

2/7

Blue Iguana

Native to Grand Cayman Island, this species of iguanas is endangered with blue colors and big, heavy bodies.

3/7

Tokay Gecko

This large Southeast Asian gecko has a bluish grey body with bright orange spots. Its calls are loud and distinctive.

4/7

Mwanza Flat-headed Agama

Often referred to as the "Spider-Man Agama," this East African member has a red head and bright blue body when ready to breed.

5/7

Rainbow Agama

Found all over Sub-Saharan Africa, males exhibit brilliant orange coloration combined with blue to be one of the flashiest reptiles created by Mother Nature.

6/7

Green Basilisk

A Central American species of lizard known for running on water and bright green scales; also called "Jesus Christ Lizard."

7/7

Fiji Banded Iguana

Endemic to Fiji, this iguana has a lime green body with pale blue or white bands. Arboreal and beautiful beyond words.

