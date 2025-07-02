Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER

Most Expensive Barbers In India

In a country where ₹100 haircuts are still common,  a few barbers are turning hairstyling into luxury art. Here’s a look at the top 5 most expensive barbers in India who are redefining what it meets to get a haircut.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 9:13 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Most Expensive Barbers In India - Gallery Image
1/7

Introduction

Even though they are based in India, their high fee make them only for celebrities or the ultra rich.

Most Expensive Barbers In India - Gallery Image
2/7

Aalim Hakim-₹1 lakh+ per haircut

The luxury barber of India who cuts hair of Bollywood stars and business tycoons. He charges a minimum of ₹1 lakh with some clients paying ₹3 to 5 lakh for customized styling sessions.

Most Expensive Barbers In India - Gallery Image
3/7

Truefirt & Hill- ₹2,500 to ₹10,000+ per session

This vintage grooming brand has multiple outlets in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. They give a royal experience involving consultation, straight razor finish, hot towel shave and premium relaxation.

Most Expensive Barbers In India - Gallery Image
4/7

Jawed Habib Signature- Rs.5000+

They offer signature studios only in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Most Expensive Barbers In India - Gallery Image
5/7

Tony and Guy Elite- Rs.3000+

They charge ₹3000 to ₹5000+ for experienced stylist with advanced training and ambience.

Most Expensive Barbers In India - Gallery Image
6/7

BBlunt Signature Salons- ₹2,000 +

These are Bollywood stylists behind many film looks. They offer hair transformation, premium coloring and celebrity level cuts. It is owned by Adhuna Bhabani (Farhan Akhtar's ex wife).

Most Expensive Barbers In India - Gallery Image
7/7

Their target audience

From ₹1 lakh haircuts to every royal grooming ritual, these barbers are the go to names for the rich famous and style-obsessed.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Prices may vary.

Most Expensive Barbers In India - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?