Most Expensive Barbers In India
In a country where ₹100 haircuts are still common, a few barbers are turning hairstyling into luxury art. Here’s a look at the top 5 most expensive barbers in India who are redefining what it meets to get a haircut.
Introduction
Even though they are based in India, their high fee make them only for celebrities or the ultra rich.
Aalim Hakim-₹1 lakh+ per haircut
The luxury barber of India who cuts hair of Bollywood stars and business tycoons. He charges a minimum of ₹1 lakh with some clients paying ₹3 to 5 lakh for customized styling sessions.
Truefirt & Hill- ₹2,500 to ₹10,000+ per session
This vintage grooming brand has multiple outlets in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. They give a royal experience involving consultation, straight razor finish, hot towel shave and premium relaxation.
Jawed Habib Signature- Rs.5000+
They offer signature studios only in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai.
Tony and Guy Elite- Rs.3000+
They charge ₹3000 to ₹5000+ for experienced stylist with advanced training and ambience.
BBlunt Signature Salons- ₹2,000 +
These are Bollywood stylists behind many film looks. They offer hair transformation, premium coloring and celebrity level cuts. It is owned by Adhuna Bhabani (Farhan Akhtar's ex wife).
Their target audience
From ₹1 lakh haircuts to every royal grooming ritual, these barbers are the go to names for the rich famous and style-obsessed.
