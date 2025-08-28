India’s Top 7 Haunted Places You Must Avoid At Night
India is not just about kings palaces and temples, it is also known for its unsolved mysteries and ghostly tales. Locals swear they hear unexplainable sounds and see moving shadows at night time. These haunted spots have drawn many tourists and taken them away without explanations. Here is a list of top 7 haunted places in India you should never visit at night no matter what:
Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
It is known as the most haunted place in India. Its entry is banned after sunset by the Archaeological Survey of India. Myths say it was cursed by a wizard.
Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan
It is an abandoned village near Jaisalmer. The locals say some villagers disappeared overnight centuries ago. Visitors report strange shadows and noises.
Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune
It is a historic fort where a young prince was brutally murdered. The ghostly cries of a child are believed to echo on full moon nights.
Dumas Beach, Gujarat
It is a cremation ground which was turned into tourist spot. People claim to hear whispers when walking at night.
Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad
It is built on war grounds of the Nizams. The crew members often complain of unusual shadows and objects moving.
Dow Hill, Kurseong (West Bengal)
It is famous for ghost sightings in Victoria Boys' HIgh school. locals say headless spirits roam in the forests freely.
Agrasen Ki Baoli, Delhi
It is an ancient stepwell in the heart of Delhi. It is believed to be haunted by spirits that lure visions.
