LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • India’s Top 7 Haunted Places You Must Avoid At Night

India’s Top 7 Haunted Places You Must Avoid At Night

India is not just about kings palaces and temples, it is also known for its unsolved mysteries and ghostly tales. Locals swear they hear unexplainable sounds and see moving shadows at night time. These haunted spots have drawn many tourists and taken them away without explanations. Here is a list of top 7 haunted places in India you should never visit at night no matter what:

By: Last Updated: August 28, 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
1/8

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

It is known as the most haunted place in India. Its entry is banned after sunset by the Archaeological Survey of India. Myths say it was cursed by a wizard.

Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan
2/8

Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan

It is an abandoned village near Jaisalmer. The locals say some villagers disappeared overnight centuries ago. Visitors report strange shadows and noises.

Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune
3/8

Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune

It is a historic fort where a young prince was brutally murdered. The ghostly cries of a child are believed to echo on full moon nights.

Dumas Beach, Gujarat
4/8

Dumas Beach, Gujarat

It is a cremation ground which was turned into tourist spot. People claim to hear whispers when walking at night.

Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad
5/8

Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

It is built on war grounds of the Nizams. The crew members often complain of unusual shadows and objects moving.

Dow Hill, Kurseong (West Bengal)
6/8

Dow Hill, Kurseong (West Bengal)

It is famous for ghost sightings in Victoria Boys' HIgh school. locals say headless spirits roam in the forests freely.

Agrasen Ki Baoli, Delhi
7/8

Agrasen Ki Baoli, Delhi

It is an ancient stepwell in the heart of Delhi. It is believed to be haunted by spirits that lure visions.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?