Most Runs By a Wicket Keeper Batter In A Series in England
Rishabh Pant now holds the record for the most runs by a wicketkeeper-batter in a series in England, topping a list that includes Alec Stewart, Jamie Smith, Jonny Bairstow, and Tom Blundell. His standout 2025 performance set a new benchmark for wicketkeeper contributions in English conditions.
Most Runs By a Wicket keeper Batter In A Series in England
Rishabh Pant now holds the record for most runs by a wicketkeeper-batter in a series in England.
Most Runs By a Wicket keeper Batter In A Series in England
Rishabh Pant has scored 479 runs (India, 2025) and is expected to add more runs with one more test match to go.
Most Runs By a Wicket keeper Batter In A Series in England
Alec Stewart – 465 (England, 1998). He is a former English cricketer who played for England from 1989 to 2003.
Most Runs By a Wicket keeper Batter In A Series in England
Jamie Smith – 415 (England, 2025). He has played 13 test matches for England till date.
Most Runs By a Wicket keeper Batter In A Series in England
Jonny Bairstow – 387 (England, 2016). Jonny Bairstow has played 100 test matches for England till date.
Most Runs By a Wicket keeper Batter In A Series in England
Tom Blundell – 383 (New Zealand, 2022). He has represented New Zealand in 40 test matches till date.
Disclaimer
Image Credit - X