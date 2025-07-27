  • Home>
Most runs in India vs England Test series (for India)

Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian batter in a Test series against England, amassing 712 runs in five matches during the 2024 home series. Currently, Shubman Gill needs just 55 more runs in the ongoing match to surpass Yashasvi Jaiswal and claim the top spot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 712 (2024) in India. Jaiswal presently holds the record for most runs in a single test series against England.

Shubman Gill – 658* (2025) in England. With 55 runs more, Gill might break the record of Yashasvi Jaiswal to score the most runs in a single test series against England.

Virat Kohli – 655 (2016) in India. Virat Kohli earlier held the record for most runs in a single series as Indian captain.

Rahul Dravid – 602 (2002) in England. Dravid was the highest scorer for India in the series vs England in 2002.

Virat Kohli – 593 (2018) in England. Kohli was the highest scorer for India in the test series vs England in 2018

