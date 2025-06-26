Most Seductive Lingerie Looks Seen On-Screen

From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996

Salma Hayek embodies female sexuality in a powerful way, particularly in her role as Santanico Pandemonium in the 1996 crime horror film From Dusk Till Dawn. Her unforgettable performance features a seductive routine adorned with an elaborate feather headdress and a form-fitting bikini, complemented by a long, hissing snake slithering around her body. The scene intensifies as she stands over Quentin Tarantino’s character Richard, pouring beer down her leg and allowing him to drink the remnants from her poised toe. Despite her intense phobia of snakes, which nearly led her to decline the role, producer Robert Rodriguez convinced her that Madonna was interested in it, prompting Hayek to undergo two months of therapy before filming. Though her screen time is brief, her performance leaves a lasting impression, elevating what could have been a standard zombie thriller with one of the sexiest dance routines ever captured on film.