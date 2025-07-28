Most Unforgettable Bigg Boss Controversies Of All Time
Bigg Boss is not just a reality show, it is a social experiment that regularly takes a wild turn, sometimes controllable and sometimes, not having combined volatile personalities and the unrelenting white heat of the cameras, things could only get out of hand and more often than not do just so.
Through the years this so called controversial house has delivered more drama than a daily soap, and forced the contestants to their lowest lows, plumbing their most raw emotions. With mind-shaking bouts to expulsions and allegations which left audiences reeling on the ground, the Bigg Boss house has been the seat of sensationalism.
These incidences were not all about TRPs they turned into national debates and threw light on the other side of human nature, the underside of human nature under pressure.
Brace yourself to relive the sheer meltdowns, insanely crazy antics as well as jaws-on-the-floor actions that established Bigg Boss as the show that can stir up anything!
Dolly Bindra's Explosive Fights (Bigg Boss 4)
Dolly Bindra became synonymous with high-decibel arguments and aggressive confrontations. Her infamous shouting matches, particularly with Shweta Tiwari and Manoj Tiwari, often escalated into chaotic scenes, making her one of the most volatile contestants in the show's history and a TRP magnet.
Swami Om's Disgusting Antics (Bigg Boss 10)
Swami Om pushed boundaries of decency with his outrageous behaviour. From making sexist remarks and engaging in physical altercations to throwing his urine on fellow contestants, his actions led to his unprecedented expulsion from the house, shocking viewers nationwide.
Kushal Tandon & Gauahar Khan Walkout (Bigg Boss 7)
After Kushal Tandon was expelled for assaulting VJ Andy, Gauahar Khan, his love interest, famously walked out of the house in solidarity. Their dramatic exit and subsequent return created immense buzz, highlighting the emotional intensity and personal bonds formed within the house.
Armaan Kohli's Arrest & Abuse (Bigg Boss 7)
Armaan Kohli's aggressive behaviour towards housemates, particularly Sofia Hayat, led to an official police complaint. He was infamously arrested from the Bigg Boss house itself on charges of assault, marking a shocking legal intervention in the show's history.
SidNaaz Relationship Dynamics (Bigg Boss 13)
While adored by fans, the intense and often volatile relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill sparked heated debates. Their passionate arguments, possessiveness, and emotional rollercoaster ride often blurred lines, leading to widespread discussion about their bond's authenticity and impact.
Priyanka Jagga's Unruly Eviction (Bigg Boss 10)
Priyanka Jagga's aggressive language and highly personal attacks on co-contestants led host Salman Khan to famously expel her from the show. Her unapologetic behaviour and subsequent online rants against Salman Khan created a huge uproar, making it a landmark eviction.
Zubair Khan Vs. Salman Khan (Bigg Boss 11)
Zubair Khan, claiming underworld connections, clashed violently with housemates, leading to a heated confrontation with host Salman Khan. After Salman Khan's stern warning, Zubair reportedly attempted suicide inside the house, resulting in his medical exit and a later FIR against Salman Khan.
Pooja Misrra's "Pooja, What Is This Behaviour?" (Bigg Boss 5)
Pooja Misrra's volatile outbursts, self-victimization, and explosive arguments, most notably her "Pooja, what is this behaviour?" moment with Sidharth Bhardwaj, became a viral sensation. Her unpredictable nature frequently led to property damage and high-drama altercations.