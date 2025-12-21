MOST WANTED: 5 Notorious Gangsters With Shockingly High Bounties On Their Heads

Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada García

A co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, he has spent decades as a master of logistics, overseeing the trafficking of massive amounts of cocaine and fentanyl into the U.S. In late 2024, he was finally brought into U.S. custody and has recently pleaded guilty to multiple racketeering and drug charges. Prize Money Of Up to $15 Million.