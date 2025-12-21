LIVE TV
  MOST WANTED: 5 Notorious Gangsters With Shockingly High Bounties On Their Heads

MOST WANTED: 5 Notorious Gangsters With Shockingly High Bounties On Their Heads

The profiles that follow depict five of the globe’s most unreachable criminals, such as merciless cartel bosses to expert swindlers, who have big rewards on their heads for being caught by global police.

Published By: Published: December 21, 2025 17:20:03 IST
Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada García
1/5
Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada García

Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada García

A co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, he has spent decades as a master of logistics, overseeing the trafficking of massive amounts of cocaine and fentanyl into the U.S. In late 2024, he was finally brought into U.S. custody and has recently pleaded guilty to multiple racketeering and drug charges. Prize Money Of Up to $15 Million.

Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera-Cervantes
2/5
Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera-Cervantes

Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera-Cervantes

As the ruthless leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), he has orchestrated some of Mexico's most extreme acts of violence and public executions. His organization is reportedly responsible for trafficking nearly one-third of the illegal drugs entering the United States. Prize Money Of Up to $10 Million.

Ruja Ignatova ("The Cryptoqueen")
3/5
Ruja Ignatova ("The Cryptoqueen")

Ruja Ignatova ("The Cryptoqueen")

She founded the OneCoin cryptocurrency, which was actually a global Ponzi scheme that defrauded millions of investors of over $4 billion. After a federal warrant was issued for her arrest in 2017, she vanished without a trace, and remains the only woman on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. Prize Money Of Up to $250,000 (FBI).

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias (alias "Porkys")
4/5
Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias (alias "Porkys")

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias (alias "Porkys")

The primary leader of the MS-13 gang in Honduras, he is responsible for coordinating international drug trafficking and ordering numerous murders of rival gang members. He is wanted for providing firearms and resources to gang cliques operating across Central America and the United States. Prize Money Of Up to $5 Million.

Alexis Flores
5/5
Alexis Flores

Alexis Flores

He is a fugitive wanted for the horrific 2000 kidnapping, sexual assault, and murder of a five-year-old girl in Philadelphia. Although he was recently removed from the FBI's "Top Ten" list to make room for newer threats, he remains a highly sought-after criminal with an active $250,000 reward. Prize Money Of Up to $250,000.

