Mother of Three at 24: Sreeleela’s Journey from Tollywood to Bollywood – Age, Net Worth, Relationship, and Career
Sreeleela the young actress who became a mother of three at just 24 has captured hearts across India. From her debut in Tollywood to making a mark in Bollywood Sreeleela’s journey is inspiring. This article explores her age net worth relationships and career highlights.
Age and Early Life
Sreeleela was born on 14 June 2001, making her 24 years old. She was born in the United States and raised in Bengaluru, India. Alongside her acting career, she has pursued medical studies making her one of the most academically accomplished actresses in the industry.
Net Worth
Sreeleela’s growing popularity is translating into impressive earnings. Her net worth exceeds Rs. 15 crore. She began her career charging around Rs. 4 lakh per film but today her fee ranges from Rs. 1.5 crore to Rs. 4 crore per project. Remarkably, she even earned Rs. 2 crore for a special dance number in Pushpa 2!
Relationship Rumors
Actress Sreeleela's personal life often sparks dating rumors mostly with Telugu star Panja Vaishnav Tej and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. She stays focused on her career and medical studies. She dismisses most rumors and appreciates her supportive family.
Career
Tollywood actress Sreeleela, born in the US and raised in Bengaluru, is a trained Bharatanatyam dance. She also pursued medicine before films. She began as a child artiste in 'Chitrangada' (2017) and debuted as a lead with 'Kiss' (2019), entering Telugu cinema in 2021 with 'Pelli SandaD'. Later she entered Bollywood expanding her reach and establishing herself as a rising star in Indian cinema.
Is Sreeleela Really a Mother of Three at 24?
Sreeleela adopted two differently abled children at the age of 21 along with her mother taking on this responsibility at a very young age. Recently she added a third adopted child to her family completing the journey of adoption. Initially hesitant to speak publicly about this personal decision Sreeleela has now opened up about her adoption journey and how she manages this responsibility while balancing multiple film shoots across different locations.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only. Details are based on publicly available sources and may change.