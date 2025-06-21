Live Tv
Motivational Bollywood Movies: A Must Watch

Bollywood has a way of lighting a fire with. Whether it’s a child discovering his passion, a teacher breaking barriers, or a housewife breaking societal norms- these films never just entertain but spark light on various issues. Here are some motivational movies in Bollywood that fuel courage and hope in our souls.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 21, 2025 | 7:21 PM IST
Motivational Bollywood Movies: A Must Watch - Gallery Image
1/7

Sitaare Zameen Par(2025)

Sitaare zameen Par released on June 20, 2025, raised Rs11.7 crore on Day 1. It lays emphasis on differently-abled individuals balancing humor with emotional depth. It shows that everyone is "normal" in their own unique way breaking the societal norms.

Motivational Bollywood Movies: A Must Watch - Gallery Image
2/7

Hichki(2018)

This is based on a real life story of a teacher with Tourette syndrome that faces discrimination but ends up transforming the lives of underprivileged students.

Motivational Bollywood Movies: A Must Watch - Gallery Image
3/7

3 Idiots(2009)

Released in 2009, this movie became a masterpiece challenging the rigid education system and inspired students to follow their passion.

Motivational Bollywood Movies: A Must Watch - Gallery Image
4/7

Chak De! India(2017)

It is based on a hockey player(Shahrukh Khan) leading a women hockey team to victory.

Motivational Bollywood Movies: A Must Watch - Gallery Image
5/7

Dangal(2016)

A powerful story of a bold father training his daughters to become world-class players in kabaddi. He fights the societal norms single handedly.

Motivational Bollywood Movies: A Must Watch - Gallery Image
6/7

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story(2016)

A biopic on M.S. Dhoni- India's beloved cricket player who turned from a small town boy to a national hero. The role was wonderfully played by Sushant Singh Rajput.

Motivational Bollywood Movies: A Must Watch - Gallery Image
7/7

Super 30(2019)

It is based on a mathematician Anand Kumar who coaches underprivileged kids for the IIT entrance exam. The role was played by Hrithik Roshan.

Motivational Bollywood Movies: A Must Watch - Gallery Image

