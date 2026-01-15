Mouni Roy Exposed: From TV Stardom to Bollywood Success, Love Affairs, Viral Controversies, Net Worth And Everything You Didn’t Know
Mouni Roy is a popular Indian actress known for television Bollywood films and OTT projects. She became a household name after playing lead roles in mythological and supernatural TV shows and later entered mainstream Hindi cinema.
Age
Mouni Roy was born on 28 September 1985 in Cooch Behar West Bengal India. As of 2026 Mouni Roy age is 40 years.
Net Worth
Mouni Roy's estimated net worth is approximately ₹41 crore (around $5 million USD) primarily from her successful career in television and film, brand endorsements and business ventures.
Relationship Status
Before marriage Mouni Roy was reportedly linked with actor Gaurav Chopra and was later rumoured to be dating her Devon Ke Dev Mahadev co star Mohit Raina. However she never officially confirmed these relationships. Now, She is married to Suraj Nambiar who is a Dubai based businessman. The couple got married in January 2022 in Goa.
Career
Mouni Roy started her acting career in 2006 with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She rose to fame with Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Naagin before successfully entering Bollywood with films like Gold and Brahmastra.
Controversies
Mouni Roy has faced some controversies in recent years. In one incident a video went viral showing her allegedly throwing a microphone at an event which led to online criticism. She was also trolled after another video surfaced claiming she was drunk at a New Year’s party, followed by a temple visit that some questioned. Despite these controversies she continues to focus on her career and maintains a strong public image.
Disclaimer
This is based on publicly available information and media reports. Details about Mouni Roy’s personal life, net worth, and career may change over time.