Mouni Roy’s Dark Glam

Mouni Roy exudes glamour in her chic black and white outfit, effortlessly blending elegance with a modern twist. The ensemble features a stylish black top paired with a flowing white skirt adorned with intricate black floral detailing. The skirt’s daring high slit adds a touch of sensuality, while a sleek black belt cinches her waist, providing structure and definition to her silhouette.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 12:36 AM IST
Mouni Roy’s Dark Glam - Gallery Image
1/5

Mouni Roy's Latest Fashion Statement

Mouni Roy, celebrated for her exceptional fashion sense, has once again turned heads with her latest look. Whether in glamorous Western outfits or elegant Indian attire, she showcases remarkable versatility. Her recent photos have impressed both fans and fashion critics alike.

Mouni Roy’s Dark Glam - Gallery Image
2/5

Mouni Roy's Bold Black and White Look

In the photos, Mouni Roy stuns in a bold black and white outfit that combines sophistication with striking style. She wore a fitted black turtleneck top that accentuated her curves, setting an elegant yet edgy tone for the ensemble.

Mouni Roy’s Dark Glam - Gallery Image
3/5

Mouni Roy's Chic Skirt Ensemble

Mouni paired her top with a white skirt featuring intricate black floral designs. The skirt, which hugged her figure gracefully, included a daring high slit that added glamour and sensuality. She completed the look with a stylish black belt, providing structure and definition.

Mouni Roy’s Dark Glam - Gallery Image
4/5

Mouni Roy's Luxurious Footwear

Mouni completed her look with black Dior heels, adding a luxurious touch and elevating her stature. These heels perfectly matched the monochrome theme of her outfit. Her keen attention to detail made her overall appearance both cohesive and stylish.

Mouni Roy’s Dark Glam - Gallery Image
5/5

Mouni Roy's Flawless Makeup Style

Mouni completed her look with stunning makeup that accentuated her natural beauty. She chose a flawless base, soft blush, and highlighter on her cheeks, along with nude eyelids and a sharp winged liner. Her eyes were defined with mascara-coated lashes and well-groomed brows, while nude glossy lips added the finishing touch. Face-framing bangs added a modern and playful element, perfectly tying the look together.

Mouni Roy’s Dark Glam - Gallery Image

