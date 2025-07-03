Mouni Roy’s Dark Glam

Mouni Roy's Flawless Makeup Style

Mouni completed her look with stunning makeup that accentuated her natural beauty. She chose a flawless base, soft blush, and highlighter on her cheeks, along with nude eyelids and a sharp winged liner. Her eyes were defined with mascara-coated lashes and well-groomed brows, while nude glossy lips added the finishing touch. Face-framing bangs added a modern and playful element, perfectly tying the look together.