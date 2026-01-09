LIVE TV
  Movie Marathon Time On OTT! Stream120 Bahadur, Mastii 4 And Other Top Movies Over The Weekend, Check Full List Here

Movie Marathon Time On OTT! Stream120 Bahadur, Mastii 4 And Other Top Movies Over The Weekend, Check Full List Here

Get ready for a week filled with action as the major OTT platforms Netflix, Prime Video, and Zee5 offer a variety of engaging war dramas, high-stakes international thrillers, comedies that appeal to nostalgia, and live sports entertainment.

120 Bahadur (Prime Video)
1/5
120 Bahadur (Prime Video)

120 Bahadur (Prime Video)

Farhan Akhtar portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in this visceral retelling of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers defended their post against thousands of invaders. After a successful rental period, the film becomes available to all Prime subscribers as a tribute to one of India's greatest military stands.

Mastiii 4 (Zee5)
2/5
Mastiii 4 (Zee5)

Mastiii 4 (Zee5)

The original trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani return for a "Reverse Masti" twist that sees them escaping dull domestic lives only to land in chaotic trouble in the UK. This fourth installment aims to revive the franchise's signature brand of adult comedy and fast-paced humor for digital audiences.

The Rip (Netflix)
3/5
The Rip (Netflix)

The Rip (Netflix)

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in this gritty crime thriller as a team of Miami narcotics officers whose loyalties shatter after discovering millions in untraceable cash. As outside forces move in to reclaim the money, the group must decide who they can truly trust in a high-stakes game of betrayal.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (Netflix)
4/5
Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (Netflix)

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (Netflix)

Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, and Martin Freeman star in this stylish 1920s mystery where a house party prank takes a deadly, murderous turn. It follows the sharp-witted Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent as she uncovers a secret society and races against time to find a killer.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Prime Video/JioHotstar)
5/5
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Prime Video/JioHotstar)

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Prime Video/JioHotstar)

January 12 The Crawley family returns for a final emotional farewell set in 1930, navigating a new decade filled with financial hurdles and brewing scandals. It serves as a lavish conclusion to the beloved saga, offering closure for the inhabitants of the iconic estate.

