“Aap Jaisa Koi” Going Famous: Similar Movies Available On OTT Platforms One Can Watch
If you have recently watched “Aap Jaisa Koi” and are still thinking about its relatable scenes and modern love dilemma, here is a list for you full of love, modern, hot and emotionally rich movies that carry the same vibe. It includes many great actors such as Ranbeer Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
Lust Stories (Netflix)
A bold anthology exploring hidden desires and modern relationships. It includes four different stories. It revolves around relationship norms, especially around control and intimacy. This movie features Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte and more.
Tamasha (Netflix, JioCinema)
Not every love story is about finding someone, sometimes it is about finding yourself yourself. This movie shows how deeply relationships are affected by our own identity crisis.
Shiddat (Disney+ Hotstar)
This one is for the hopeless romantics. It is about obsession, distance and madness. It questions whether love is worth using even when it hurts. This movie involves intense acting and a stunning soundtrack.
Masaba Masaba (Netflix)
It is about femininity, fashion and fun. Real life meets reel life in this fun take on being a woman and modern dating in the desi world. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta herself takes a role in this semi-fictional drama.
Qala (Netflix)
This psychological drama explores a daughter's need for love, validation and artistic recognition. This movie is a visual masterpiece with a story that cuts deep.
Modern Love: Mumbai (Amazon Prime Video)
This movie proves that love comes in all shapes, struggles and stories. Different directors tell 6 distinct love stories across the city of dreams. It includes self love, lost love and queer love.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Netflix)
This movie is a sweet take on long distance marriages, adjustments and awkward first moments together. With a South Indian setting, it is ideal for those who want love stories with more soul and less spice.
Disclaimer
-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.