Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • movies banned in India because of its bold content

movies banned in India because of its bold content

Several Indian films have been banned for their bold content, including sexual themes, violence, or political issues. Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Bandit Queen, and Fire were restricted for their depiction of sexuality, while Paanch faced a ban for violence and drug use. Political documentaries like Inshallah, Football and Inshallah Kashmir were also banned for highlighting the Kashmir conflict.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: June 19, 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
movies banned in India because of its bold content - Gallery Image
1/6

Firaaq: Voices from the 2002 Riots

A still from the film portraying individuals affected by the 2002 communal riots, highlighting emotional trauma, guilt, and the search for healing.

movies banned in India because of its bold content - Gallery Image
2/6

Fire – A Story of Forbidden Love

A still from Fire capturing the emotional connection between Sita and Radha, two women navigating love and identity in a restrictive society.

movies banned in India because of its bold content - Gallery Image
3/6

Unfreedom: A Tale of Faith and Rebellion

A dramatic still showing a young woman standing up to her devout father, capturing the film’s exploration of faith, control, and individual freedom.

movies banned in India because of its bold content - Gallery Image
4/6

Water – A Widow’s Struggle for Freedom

A poignant scene from Water showing a widow near the riverbank, symbolizing solitude, hope, and her quiet defiance against societal norms in pre-independence India.

movies banned in India because of its bold content - Gallery Image
5/6

Paanch – A Dark Descent into Crime

A gritty still from Paanch featuring Kay Kay Menon, portraying the chaos and violence surrounding a group of troubled youth in a crime-ridden story.

movies banned in India because of its bold content - Gallery Image
6/6

Sins – A Tale of Forbidden Desire

A still from Sins showing the intense and emotional conflict of a priest caught in a dangerous affair, reflecting themes of love, guilt, and betrayal.

movies banned in India because of its bold content - Gallery Image

