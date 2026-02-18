Movies Releasing in Theatres This Friday on 20 February 2026: Hindi, Tamil, Marathi & Hollywood Films | Complete List
This Friday brings a diverse mix of films across Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and international cinema. From romance and courtroom drama to animation and historical storytelling, audiences have multiple genres to choose from. With fresh theatrical releases, the weekend offers something for every movie lover.
Movies Releasing This Friday in Theatres (20 February, 2026)
Here's a list of the top 5 movies releasing this friday in theatres.
Do Deewane Seher Mein (Hindi)
It is a soulful love story set in a modern city landscape. One of the key Bollywood releases of the week.
Assi (Hindi)
A lawyer fights for justice in a case that shakes the nation. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, known for socially relevant films.
GOAT (English & Hindi Dub)
It is an animated sports comedy with the story of an underdog goat pursuing greatness in competitive sports.
Thaai Kizhavi (Tamil)
It is a social drama focusing on women’s education and social issues. It is gaining buzz after a viral promo clip.
Veer Murarbaji (Marathi)
Chronicles the bravery of Shivaji Maharaj’s loyal warrior Murarbaji Deshpande. It appeals to history and period-drama lovers.
