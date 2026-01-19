Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein TEASER Out: Release Date, Cast, Story & Plot Revealed
Mrunal Thakur is back with a romance teaser that feels straight out of a late-night city dream. Do Deewane Seher Mein looks soft, emotional and slightly chaotic in the best way possible. The chemistry feels fresh and the mood is already pulling people in. If you’ve ever fallen for someone at the wrong time, this movie might feel too real.
Do Deewane Seher Mein Teaser Release Date
The teaser released on 19 January 2026. It instantly grabbed attention for its soft romantic vibe and emotional feel.
Do Deewane Seher Mein Release Date
The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 20 February 2026. With the teaser already out, the film is officially in its final hype and promo phase.
Do Deewane Seher Mein Story
The movie is a romantic drama with a modern-day feel. It follows two imperfect people who find love in the middle of life's mess. The story gives Mumbai city romance vibes with a relatable twist.
Do Deewane Seher Mein Cast
Mrunal Thakur is playing the female lead Roshni. Siddhant Chaturvedi is playing the male lead Shashank. Their pairing feels new, youthful and very "Gen-Z millennial romance" coded.
Do Deewane Seher Mein Producer
The film is produced under Bhansali Productions, which is known for quality storytelling. Zee Studios is also backing the project, making it a strong big-banner release.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.