Meet MS Dhoni’s Rumored Girlfriends Before He Married Sakshi Singh Rawat

MS Dhoni’s romantic journey before marriage involved several rumored relationships. His first love was Priyanka Jha, whom he dated in the early 2000s before her tragic death in a car accident. Dhoni was also linked to actresses Deepika Padukone, Raai Laxmi, and Asin, with media reports suggesting brief associations with each. TV producer Preeti Simoes was another rumored close connection. Eventually, Dhoni found lasting love with Sakshi Singh Rawat, marrying her in 2010. The couple now has a daughter, Ziva, and Dhoni is known for his private, family-oriented life, which is largely shielded from public speculation about his earlier romances.