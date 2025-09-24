Meet MS Dhoni’s Rumored Girlfriends Before He Married Sakshi Singh Rawat
MS Dhoni’s romantic journey before marriage involved several rumored relationships. His first love was Priyanka Jha, whom he dated in the early 2000s before her tragic death in a car accident. Dhoni was also linked to actresses Deepika Padukone, Raai Laxmi, and Asin, with media reports suggesting brief associations with each. TV producer Preeti Simoes was another rumored close connection. Eventually, Dhoni found lasting love with Sakshi Singh Rawat, marrying her in 2010. The couple now has a daughter, Ziva, and Dhoni is known for his private, family-oriented life, which is largely shielded from public speculation about his earlier romances.
Priyanka Jha
The tragic death of Priyanka Jha in a car accident had a profound impact on Dhoni, as this happened before he became a household name in cricket.
Deepika Padukone
This alleged romance with actress Deepika Padukone surfaced following open admiration; they have both denied any involvement, and so have their alleged "gossipping" friends.
Raai Laxmi
This was when Dhoni and South Indian actress Raai Laxmi were linked in 2009, and they were spotted at social outings on a few occasions before quietly parting ways.
Asin
Some ad shoots and visits were allegedly credited with bringing Dhoni and Bollywood actress Asin closer, but nothing ever got crystallized into a statement from either of them.
Preeti Simoes
Television producer Preeti Simoes was rumored to have been close to Dhoni; neither has openly confirmed their relationship.
Sakshi Singh Rawat
In 2010, Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, and the couple leads a fairly happy family life with their daughter Ziva, away from the glare.