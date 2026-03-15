MTV Splitsvilla 16 WILDCARD Entry: Who Is Ruru Thakur? Yogesh Love Triangle, Anushka Feeling “Unsafe” Claim & New Ideal Match Revealed

MTV Splitsvilla 16 is getting more dramatic with shocking twists, wildcard entries and unexpected ideal matches changing the game inside the villa. Wildcard contestant Ruru Thakur’s entry has stirred controversy, especially after her past connection with Yogesh Rawat came to light. The love triangle between Ruru, Yogesh and Akanksha is becoming one of the most talked about storylines of the season. Meanwhile, contestant Anushka’s “unsafe” statement shocked everyone in the villa and sparked major debate among fans online.