MTV Splitsvilla 16 WILDCARD Entry: Who Is Ruru Thakur? Yogesh Love Triangle, Anushka Feeling “Unsafe” Claim & New Ideal Match Revealed
MTV Splitsvilla 16 is getting more dramatic with shocking twists, wildcard entries and unexpected ideal matches changing the game inside the villa. Wildcard contestant Ruru Thakur’s entry has stirred controversy, especially after her past connection with Yogesh Rawat came to light. The love triangle between Ruru, Yogesh and Akanksha is becoming one of the most talked about storylines of the season. Meanwhile, contestant Anushka’s “unsafe” statement shocked everyone in the villa and sparked major debate among fans online.
Who is Ruru Thakur?
Ruru Thakur entered Splitsvilla 16 as a wildcard contestant, which immediately created drama in the villa.
Splitsvilla S16: Ruru and Yogesh Relationship
She already had some connection with contestant Yogesh Rawat, which made her entry even more controversial. Ruru Thakur and Yogesh Rawat were ex-lovers.
Splitsvilla S16: What happens to Yogesh and Akanksha?
Yogesh and Akanksha initially had a connection on Splitsvilla 16. After Ruru’s wildcard entry, Yogesh reportedly drifted away from Akanksha, creating a love triangle. Reports suggest Akanksha was left heartbroken when Yogesh started bonding with Ruru.
Splitsvilla S16 Latest News: New Ideal Match
Sadhaaf Shankar and Tayne De Villiers were declared the ideal match in Episode 30, which saved Ron from getting dumped.
Splitsvilla contestant Anushka Feels "Unsafe" in the Villa- Bold Statement
A big moment on the show happened when Anushka said she felt “unsafe” in the villa, shocking the other contestants. The allegation created tension inside the villa and sparked discussions about contestant behavior and safety.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and show episodes. The views expressed are for informational and entertainment purposes only.