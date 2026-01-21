MTV Splitsvilla S16 Paisa Villa Sexiest Female Contestants List: Kaira, Preet, Khushi, Niharika & More Controversial Pics
Splitsvilla 16 Paisa Villa is heating up with some of the hottest female contestants. From Goa glam to Delhi savage, this lineup is giving full-on main character energy. Some girls with flirt, fake and flip the game, while others will shock everyone with their bold moves.
Splitsvilla S16 Paisa Villa Female Contestants
Here are all the female contestants of Splitsvilla Season 16 Paisa Villa.
Khushi (Mumbai) Splitsvilla
She is cute, bubbly and energetic. She has a social and outgoing nature. She can surprise everyone with her moves.
Niharika Tiwari (Geedam) Splitsvilla
She is simple, real and grounded. She has a strong mindset and maturity. She stands out with her calm confidence.
Zalak (Mumbai) Splitsvilla
She is glamorous and camera-friendly. She loves attention and spotlight. She brings entertainment to the villa.
Anuska (Kolkata) Splitsvilla
She has full Delhi attitude and confidence. She is straightforward and fearless. She's always ready for a strong comeback.
Asmita (Delhi) Splitsvilla
She is sweet but competitive. She's the mix of innocence and strategy. She keeps her circle small.
Kaira (Canada) Splitsvilla
She is modern, classy and stylish. She gives international glam vibes. She is friendly but doesn't tolerate drama.
Preet Singh (Kolkata) Splitsvilla
She has a bold and confident vibe. She brings beachy, fun energy. She is known for her outspoken nature.
Keona (Goa) Splitsvilla
She has a smart and calm personality. She observes first, reacts later. She has strong opinions with soft energy.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.