LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor donald trump davos
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • MTV Splitsvilla S16 Paisa Villa Sexiest Female Contestants List: Kaira, Preet, Khushi, Niharika & More Controversial Pics

MTV Splitsvilla S16 Paisa Villa Sexiest Female Contestants List: Kaira, Preet, Khushi, Niharika & More Controversial Pics

Splitsvilla 16 Paisa Villa is heating up with some of the hottest female contestants. From Goa glam to Delhi savage, this lineup is giving full-on main character energy. Some girls with flirt, fake and flip the game, while others will shock everyone with their bold moves. 

Published By: Published: January 21, 2026 16:28:27 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Splitsvilla S16 Paisa Villa Female Contestants
1/10
MTV Splitsvilla S16 Paisa Villa Sexiest Female Contestants List: Kaira, Preet, Khushi, Niharika & More Controversial Pics

Splitsvilla S16 Paisa Villa Female Contestants

Here are all the female contestants of Splitsvilla Season 16 Paisa Villa.

You Might Be Interested In
Khushi (Mumbai) Splitsvilla
2/10

Khushi (Mumbai) Splitsvilla

She is cute, bubbly and energetic. She has a social and outgoing nature. She can surprise everyone with her moves.

Niharika Tiwari (Geedam) Splitsvilla
3/10

Niharika Tiwari (Geedam) Splitsvilla

She is simple, real and grounded. She has a strong mindset and maturity. She stands out with her calm confidence.

You Might Be Interested In
Zalak (Mumbai) Splitsvilla
4/10

Zalak (Mumbai) Splitsvilla

She is glamorous and camera-friendly. She loves attention and spotlight. She brings entertainment to the villa.

Anuska (Kolkata) Splitsvilla
5/10

Anuska (Kolkata) Splitsvilla

She has full Delhi attitude and confidence. She is straightforward and fearless. She's always ready for a strong comeback.

Asmita (Delhi) Splitsvilla
6/10

Asmita (Delhi) Splitsvilla

She is sweet but competitive. She's the mix of innocence and strategy. She keeps her circle small.

Kaira (Canada) Splitsvilla
7/10

Kaira (Canada) Splitsvilla

She is modern, classy and stylish. She gives international glam vibes. She is friendly but doesn't tolerate drama.

Preet Singh (Kolkata) Splitsvilla
8/10

Preet Singh (Kolkata) Splitsvilla

She has a bold and confident vibe. She brings beachy, fun energy. She is known for her outspoken nature.

Keona (Goa) Splitsvilla
9/10

Keona (Goa) Splitsvilla

She has a smart and calm personality. She observes first, reacts later. She has strong opinions with soft energy.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
10/10

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS