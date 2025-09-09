MTV VMAs 2025 Winner: Blackpink Lisa Beats BTS’ Jimin Take a Look at Her 7 Best Red Carpet Looks
The MTV VMAs 2025 turned into a glamorous affair as Blackpink’s Lisa stole the spotlight after beating BTS’ Jimin, and her own K-pop idol group members Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. Lisa wins the Best K-pop award for “Born Again.” Fans are creating a buzz on the internet after her major win. This time Blackpink’s Lisa ditched the red carpet but don’t worry let’s take a look back into her 7 best red carpet look that proves that she is not only winner in music but also in style.
Blackpink Lisa in LV Bodysuit
Blackpink Lisa made her viral debut at the Met Gala 2025 in a Louis Vuitton impeccably tailored jacket, bodysuit, and a pearl-bedecked chain belt.
Blackpink Lisa in Black Rhinestone Bra
Blackpink Lisa looks screaming hot in a black rhinestone-studded bra and panties set. She paired it with a sheer black cape embroidered with a constellation of sparkly stars, a moon, and swirling galaxies.
Blackpink Lisa in LV Sheer Dress
Blackpink Lisa looks glamorous in Louis Vuitton black tulle sheer dress layered over an embellished bodysuit. To complete the look, she wore a simple pair of black-heeled sandals.
Blackpink Lisa in Nude Hooded Gown
Blackpink Lisa serves royalty at the MTV VMAs Awards 2024 in a nude-toned hooded gown, offering a whole new take on the classic naked dress features a corseted bodice with a pointed sculptural neckline, a draped waistline, and a seamless hood that connects to the piece’s long sleeves.
Blackpink Lisa in Crocodile Leather Corset
Blackpink Lisa looks sultry in a French Chantilly lace bodysuit, a crocodile leather corset with petal detailing, and a velvet maxi skirt.
Blackpink Lisa in Pale Yellow Mini Dress
Blackpink Lisa dolled up in a strapless, pale yellow mini-dress with a silver sash and crystal off-the-shoulder details.
Blackpink Lisa in Knit Mini Dress
Blackpink Lisa stuns in a knit mini-dress by Spanish brand 404 Studio featuring bodycon quarter sleeves. She wears a simple black bra top beneath it and accessorizes it with a silver micro purse.
Disclaimer
The content is based on publicly available information and media coverage of the MTV VMAs 2025 and Blackpink’s Lisa. The red carpet looks mentioned are for entertainment and fashion reference only. All images, rights, and credits belong to their respective owners, designers, and creators.