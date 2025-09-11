LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Mukesh Ambani, India’s Richest Man, And His Daughter Isha Ambani Introduced These 5 Famous Luxury Brands To India

Mukesh Ambani, India’s Richest Man, And His Daughter Isha Ambani Introduced These 5 Famous Luxury Brands To India

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has transformed India’s luxury retail landscape, and at the forefront of this revolution is also Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail. 

Under her leadership, global fashion brands have entered India, making high-end international styles accessible to Indian consumers. 

By: Last Updated: September 11, 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Shein
1/5

Shein

Reliance Retail relaunched Shein in India, offering trendy, affordable fashion for women, men, and kids.

Sandro and Maje
2/5

Sandro and Maje

These two French brands, owned by the SMCP Group, entered the Indian market in November 2023.

Emporio Armani
3/5

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani, part of the Giorgio Armani Group, offers premium apparel, accessories, watches, and perfumes in India through Reliance Retail.

Michael Kors
4/5

Michael Kors

Michael Kors, known for luxury handbags, shoes, jewelry, and ready-to-wear fashion, entered India under Reliance Retail, bringing iconic New York style to Indian shoppers.

Steve Madden
5/5

Steve Madden

Steve Madden, a leading American brand in fashion footwear and accessories, has been in India for nearly a decade via Reliance Retail.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS