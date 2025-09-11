Mukesh Ambani, India’s Richest Man, And His Daughter Isha Ambani Introduced These 5 Famous Luxury Brands To India
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has transformed India’s luxury retail landscape, and at the forefront of this revolution is also Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail.
Under her leadership, global fashion brands have entered India, making high-end international styles accessible to Indian consumers.
Shein
Reliance Retail relaunched Shein in India, offering trendy, affordable fashion for women, men, and kids.
Sandro and Maje
These two French brands, owned by the SMCP Group, entered the Indian market in November 2023.
Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani, part of the Giorgio Armani Group, offers premium apparel, accessories, watches, and perfumes in India through Reliance Retail.
Michael Kors
Michael Kors, known for luxury handbags, shoes, jewelry, and ready-to-wear fashion, entered India under Reliance Retail, bringing iconic New York style to Indian shoppers.
Steve Madden
Steve Madden, a leading American brand in fashion footwear and accessories, has been in India for nearly a decade via Reliance Retail.