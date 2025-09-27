Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Know About 5 Other Schemes Launched By PM Modi
The Indian government has launched several progressive schemes to uplift and empower women across the country. These initiatives aim to improve education, health, financial independence, and gender equality, from promoting girl-child education to providing clean cooking fuel and encouraging entrepreneurship. These schemes play a vital role in transforming the lives of millions of women, especially in rural areas. By addressing social and economic challenges, they help women become self-realized and contribute to nation building.
Beti Bachao, Beti Padao
It was launched in the year 2015. This flagship initiative focuses on addressing the declining child sex ratio and promoting girl-child education. It creates awareness about the importance of protecting and educating girls while providing financial incentives to families. The scheme has improved gender equality by encouraging parents to enroll girls in school and discouraging practices like female foeticide.
Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana
It was introduced in the year 2016. This scheme provides free LPG connections to women from below poverty line households. It main aim is to reduce health risk caused by smoke from traditional cooking methods and to empower ruler women by improving their quality of life. Millions of women have benefited from cleaner cooking fuel and saved valuable time and effort.
Mahila E Haat
Launched under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Mahila E Haat is a digital platform designed for women entrepreneurs. It enables them to showcase and sell their products and services online, without involving middlemen. This initiative promotes self-reliance, encouraging entrepreneurship, and gives women easy access to a wider market, boosting their income and business growth.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana
Part of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign. This savings scheme is meant for the future education and marriage expenses of girl children. Parents or guardians can open an account for a girl below the age of 10 and enjoy high interest rate with tax benefits. It encourages families to secure a stable financial future for their daughters.
Mahila Shakti Kendra
The scheme focuses on empowering ruler women through skill development, employment opportunities, and digital literacy. By providing training and resources at the village level, MSK helps women gain financial independence and actively participate in decision-making processes. Within their communities, strengthening grassroots governance.