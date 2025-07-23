Delicious Breakfasts From 6 Indian States You Should Try at Least Once
Explore six delicious and iconic Indian breakfast dishes each from a different state showcasing unique flavors, cultural traditions, and beloved recipes that promise a memorable and satisfying start to your day.
Punjab - Chole Bhature
Crispy thin fried bhature with a fluffy bottom center, served along with spicy, tangy chickpea curry on top. Adding onion rings and a tangy pickle completes the dish, which is an extremely rich, filling breakfast food you ought to have on a day that you wish to start in style.
Maharashtra - Misal Pav
A spicy lentil sprout curry called misal serves as the base for this dish. Soft pav breads accompany the curry and add a tangy accompaniment, satisfaction and a pungent aftertaste punctuated by some crunchy textures.
West Bengal - Luchi Aloo Tarkari
Luchi is soft fried flat breads and served with lightly spiced potato curry. This is a hugely comforting, breakfast food for Bengali people, on celebratory weekday mornings and joyous occasions.
Gujarat - Thepla
Thin whole wheat and fenugreek leaf flatbreads, usually consumed with curd, chutney, and pickle on the side. The advantageous nutritional values are complete, durable, and healthful to all ages.
Assam - Jolpaan with Pitha
Jolpaan is a mix of flattened rice, and yogurt with jaggery, served alongside pitha, which are soft steamed rice cakes. This very nutritious, and light breakfast represents celebrations of Assamese culture with unique first, second, and third meals, nationalities, with assorted flavors.
Karnataka - Bisi Bele Bath
Bisi bele bath is a rice, lentils, spices, and vegetables comfort one-pot meal. Healthy, warm and fragrant, bisi bele bath is often hearty breakfast in Karnataka, eaten for generations.
