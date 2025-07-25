Must Visit Jyotilings In India And Its Benefits: Photos
India is home to the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas—divine shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, spread across various states. These powerful spiritual sites include Somnath in Gujarat, Mallikarjuna in Andhra Pradesh, Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, Bhimashankar in Maharashtra, Kashi Vishwanath in Uttar Pradesh, Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra, Vaidyanath in Jharkhand, Nageshwar in Gujarat, Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu, and Grishneshwar in Maharashtra.
Each Jyotirlinga represents a unique form of Shiva and holds deep mythological and spiritual significance, attracting millions of devotees seeking blessings, liberation, and divine energy.
Kedarnath (Uttarakhand)- Attain Moksha (Liberation)
Tucked in the Himalayas, this sacred shrine breaks all worldly bonds.
Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain, MP)
Mahakaal rules over time and fear alike.
Baidyanath (Deoghar, Jharkhand)
The "Doctor of Gods" heals what medicine cannot
Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi, UP)
In Kashi, the name of Shiva burns karma to ash.
Trimbakeshwar (Nashik, Maharashtra)
At the Triveni Sangam, three rivers bless your soul
Somnath (Gujarat)
Despite invasions, Somnath stood tall each time.
Grishneshwar (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra)
The smallest Jyotirlinga, yet rich in divine light
Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu)
Sanctified by Rama, this linga opens Vaikuntha’s gates
Mallikarjuna (Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh)
Where Shiva and Shakti reside in unity
Bhimashankar (Pune, Maharashtra)
Here, Shiva destroyed the demon Tripurasura.
You gain strength to conquer any obstacle.