Must Visit Jyotilings In India And Its Benefits: Photos

India is home to the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas—divine shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, spread across various states. These powerful spiritual sites include Somnath in Gujarat, Mallikarjuna in Andhra Pradesh, Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, Bhimashankar in Maharashtra, Kashi Vishwanath in Uttar Pradesh, Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra, Vaidyanath in Jharkhand, Nageshwar in Gujarat, Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu, and Grishneshwar in Maharashtra.

Each Jyotirlinga represents a unique form of Shiva and holds deep mythological and spiritual significance, attracting millions of devotees seeking blessings, liberation, and divine energy.