Must Visit Jyotilings In India And Its Benefits: Photos

India is home to the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas—divine shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, spread across various states. These powerful spiritual sites include Somnath in Gujarat, Mallikarjuna in Andhra Pradesh, Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, Bhimashankar in Maharashtra, Kashi Vishwanath in Uttar Pradesh, Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra, Vaidyanath in Jharkhand, Nageshwar in Gujarat, Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu, and Grishneshwar in Maharashtra.

Each Jyotirlinga represents a unique form of Shiva and holds deep mythological and spiritual significance, attracting millions of devotees seeking blessings, liberation, and divine energy.

By: Last Updated: July 25, 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
1/10

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand)- Attain Moksha (Liberation)

Tucked in the Himalayas, this sacred shrine breaks all worldly bonds.

2/10

Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain, MP)

Mahakaal rules over time and fear alike.

3/10

Baidyanath (Deoghar, Jharkhand)

The "Doctor of Gods" heals what medicine cannot

4/10

Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi, UP)

In Kashi, the name of Shiva burns karma to ash.

5/10

Trimbakeshwar (Nashik, Maharashtra)

At the Triveni Sangam, three rivers bless your soul

6/10

Somnath (Gujarat)

Despite invasions, Somnath stood tall each time.

7/10

Grishneshwar (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra)

The smallest Jyotirlinga, yet rich in divine light

8/10

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu)

Sanctified by Rama, this linga opens Vaikuntha’s gates

9/10

Mallikarjuna (Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh)

Where Shiva and Shakti reside in unity

10/10

Bhimashankar (Pune, Maharashtra)

Here, Shiva destroyed the demon Tripurasura.
You gain strength to conquer any obstacle.

