Must-Visit Railway Stations in India: 7 Stunning Terminals You Can’t Miss
India is home to some truly unique and stunning railway stations, each offering its own charm and architectural beauty. Many of these stations rank among the top must-visit landmarks in the country. Here’s a look at the top 7 railway stations you should experience at least once in your lifetime—each promising a blend of history, culture, and breathtaking design.
Kerala
Kerala: The Cherukara Railway Station may be a small but incredibly charming destination- a perfect example of South Indian beauty.
Mumbai
Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus station formerly known as Victoria Terminus in the 19th century until it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the 21st century.
Lucknow
Lucknow: Charbagh Railway Station inaugurated during the British colonial era. Its construction is a combination of red and white makes it striking even today.
West Bengal
West Bengal: Howrah Station showcases the beauty of the Indo-Saracenic style, which maintains the majestic presence through the years.
Goa
Goa: A platform settled in the lush green invites you to explore its beauty. The Dudhsagar Railway Station is located on the Western Ghats, so you see the mesmerizing Dudhsagar waterfall from the windows.
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh: Barog Railway Station in Himachal Pradesh created with the old-style architecture and stunning structure.
Mysuru
Mysuru: Mysuru Junction railway station is situated in Karnataka stands out for its clean surroundings and elegant architectural design.